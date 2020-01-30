Trevor Noah Has A NSFW Message For Alan Dershowitz Over His Latest Trump Defense

Trevor Noah has some harsh words for Alan Dershowitz over his latest defense of Donald Trump during the president’s impeachment trial.

The “Daily Show” host slammed Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team, on Wednesday for claiming that if Trump believes his re-election was good for the country, any action taken by the president in order to get re-elected could be considered in the public interest.

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz said on the Senate floor.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally arrived,” Noah said. “First, it was ‘there was no quid pro quo.’ Then, it was ’maybe there was a quid pro quo, but it was to help the country, not Donald Trump. And now, it’s like, ’Hey man, the Donald’s gonna do what the Donald’s gonna do, you little bitch asses need to shut the hell up.’”

Noah concluded his segment with a blunt message for Dershowitz.

Check out the full roast below: