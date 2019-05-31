Mike Pence Loves The Smell Of Trump's 'Freedom Gas,' Quips Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah nearly exploded — with laughter — Thursday over the U.S. Energy Department’s latest gimmick to refer to liquified natural gas as “freedom gas.”

As concern about climate change “heats up,” Americans are pressuring their government to break away from fossil fuels, Noah noted on “The Daily Show.” But officials wondered instead: “What if we just call it something else?”

“That’s America right, there,” said Noah as he played air guitar. “It’s not liquid” natural gas. “It’s freeeeedom GAS!”

But “you can’t just change the name,” he insisted. “That’s already what Mike Pence calls the president’s farts. ’Yes, Mr. Trump, sir, thank you for another sweet breath of freedom gas.’”

