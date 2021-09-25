Trump Says Only Hurdle To 2024 Run Would Be A 'Bad Call From A Doctor'

As for health issues, Trump revealed on “The Water Cooler” that he did “pretty much the opposite” of what Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told him to do to combat COVID-19.

“He was there for like 40 years or something, right? He was part of the furniture,” Trump said. “If you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said.”

More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.