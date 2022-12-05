GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives

A conservative commentator slammed Donald Trump for his “absolutely ludicrous” comments about terminating the Constitution.

“I hate to inform the former president, the Constitution is not like a spouse. You can’t just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes,” said Alice Stewart, a CNN analyst and former adviser to multiple Republican presidential campaigns.

“The Constitution is here to protect the rights of all Americans. It is not there to change the past election of a self-serving American. He is wrong on this.”

Trump divorced twice before he tied the knot with Melania Trump. His first marriage to Ivana Trump ended after he had a very public affair with Marla Maples, who went on to become his second wife.

“I hate to inform the former president, the constitution is not like a spouse and you can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes” pic.twitter.com/BZdR6Jqz4v — Acyn (@Acyn) December 4, 2022

CNN’s Jim Acosta had his own one-liner on the subject: “The Constitution is not like the buffet at Mar-a-Lago. You can’t skip past the items that you don’t like.”

In a post on Truth Social Saturday, Trump suggested removing certain articles of the Constitution so he could change the results of the election he lost two years ago.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.