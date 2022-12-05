What's Hot

GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives

"You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A conservative commentator slammed Donald Trump for his “absolutely ludicrous” comments about terminating the Constitution.

“I hate to inform the former president, the Constitution is not like a spouse. You can’t just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes,” said Alice Stewart, a CNN analyst and former adviser to multiple Republican presidential campaigns.

“The Constitution is here to protect the rights of all Americans. It is not there to change the past election of a self-serving American. He is wrong on this.”

Trump divorced twice before he tied the knot with Melania Trump. His first marriage to Ivana Trump ended after he had a very public affair with Marla Maples, who went on to become his second wife.

CNN’s Jim Acosta had his own one-liner on the subject: “The Constitution is not like the buffet at Mar-a-Lago. You can’t skip past the items that you don’t like.”

In a post on Truth Social Saturday, Trump suggested removing certain articles of the Constitution so he could change the results of the election he lost two years ago.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.

Still spreading lies about the 2020 election, Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign last month. Despite disappointing results for Republicans and Trump-backed candidates in the midterms ― viewed by many as a referendum on the former president’s pull with voters ― Trump’s latest comments attracted limited criticism from elected Republicans, signaling his party members’ continued reluctance to challenge him.

