Trump In The Age Of Coronavirus: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“Truth, honesty and compassion have no room in this administration and those that rally around him need to take time to examine their own motivations and insecurities these times have exposed!”
— David Swanson
“There was a time that US leaders made inspirational speeches around our patriotic holidays that were lacking in divisiveness. Was this speech supposed to bring us together?”
— Brandon Wynn
“Why is China responsible? When you get strep throat do you seek treatment or just start blaming everyone you came in contact with? Of course, you know that the blame game doesn’t take it away because you will be the one hurting.”
— Samuel Itie
“Calling it a harmless virus steps on his own criticism that China should have done more to contain the virus.”
— Gavin Tang
“Such a staggering display of full-blown arrogance and complete contempt for the lives of all those who are involved in his visit to Mt. Rushmore, and who will attend.”
— Daniel R. Cobb
“It is ALL about making waves and getting attention.”
— Sanford Blum
“I’ll join with other people truly with integrity, in outrage over this situation. Organized religion is protected in the Constitution but not given license to take from the taxpayers.”
— Richard Hahn
“If a church cannot support itself then its members either need to give more or go elsewhere. If a church runs a charity that provides direct benefit to people, like a soup kitchen, and it is set up as a separate organization governed by the laws of the state then I could support giving money to that charity.”
— John Baron