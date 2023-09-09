LOADING ERROR LOADING

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump crossed paths with several Republican rivals Saturday as he attended Iowa's in-state college football grudge match, one of the former president's few visits so far to the state that holds the first nominating caucus next year.

Trump waded into one of the state's largest sports crowds at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, where Iowa State was hosting Iowa. Also at the game were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several lesser-known candidates.

With the race entering its traditional ramp-up after Labor Day, Trump has largely skipped holding town halls or participating in many of the state's cherished campaign traditions, but has not paid a price so far. Trump remains far ahead of DeSantis and other rivals in Iowa and nationally.

Trump has made a habit of visiting Iowa on the same day as DeSantis, whom Trump treats as his main threat. Both were in and around the stadium before kickoff, reminiscent of the scene last month when Trump drew huge crowds to Iowa State Fair in Des Moines while DeSantis addressed smaller audiences and hit the midway rides with his family.

Trump stopped at a fraternity house before the game and came outside to greet cheering students. At one point, he stood in front of a table with a line of footballs arranged between red plastic cups. He picked up each of the balls and threw them into the crowd.

DeSantis met fans of both schools at tailgates and he was accompanied by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has not endorsed a candidate but often has appeared with DeSantis and his wife, Casey. DeSantis said he would go to the game with Reynolds, an Iowa State graduate.

“I must say this is a little more civilized than the Florida-Georgia game,” he said.

Also appearing at tailgates were candidates Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, and Asa Hutchinson, a former Arkansas governor, who greeted each other.

DeSantis is increasingly focused on winning or placing high in Iowa and says he's visited more than half of the state's 99 counties already. Trump, meanwhile, has made only five visits to Iowa this year.

Instead of large-scale rallies, Trump is relying on state party events that offer large, friendly audiences at no cost to his campaign, while his political organization pays millions of dollars in legal expenses as he faces four criminal indictments. He was in neighboring South Dakota on Friday night appearing at a state party fundraiser with Gov. Kristi Noem, who endorsed him.

Trump's campaign has also used digital outreach. Last week, Trump held a conference call with tens of thousands of Iowans. He has done some in-person events with voters. In June, he handed out Dairy Queen “Blizzards" while also confessing aloud that he did not know what the soft-serve treats were.

There is no comparable example in Iowa political history to a former president running to reclaim his old office while also under indictment for more than 90 felony counts. But other high-profile candidates and strong front-runners have done the town halls and retail campaigning for which Iowa and other early primary states are well-known.

In 2007, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton entered the race for the 2008 Democratic nomination as a national celebrity and the party's heavy favorite in national polling. Drawing larger crowds, Clinton sought to meet the demand by holding smaller meetings with local activists before speaking to packed gyms and halls.

Clinton also attended party events with her lesser-known rivals to demonstrate her willingness to undergo the rigor that Iowans typically demand. Ultimately, she lost the 2008 caucus to then-Sen. Barack Obama, who eventually won the nomination and the White House.