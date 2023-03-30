Fox News Hosts Audibly Gasp When Learning Of Trump's Indictment On Air

Thursday’s news that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted former President Donald Trump for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 election caught many people by surprise.

But none of the reactions were as memorable as those of the hosts on Fox News’ “The Five.”

During a breaking news alert, at least two of the hosts can be heard expressing surprise at the announcement.

Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

Greg Gutfeld tried to turn what is undeniably bad news for Trump into something ... positive?

“He is an OG! He is a badass if he’s got a mugshot,” Gutfeld said, noting that his poll numbers have recently gone up.

Fox News is ~struggling~ to find a way to spin this Trump indictment: pic.twitter.com/WjMBQzETGV — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

Jesse Watters also had challenges trying to spin the indictment in a way that wouldn’t alienate the audience.

“Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?” he said, attempting to compare Trump’s indictment to former President Bill Clinton’s scandal while in office.

Watters noted that Trump has denied having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Either it’s a consensual sexual encounter, or it’s a shakedown,” he claimed.

Fox News' Jesse Watters is trying to cope with the Trump indictment: "Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?" pic.twitter.com/w4gElkhfHF — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

"I never went to law school -- " pic.twitter.com/Zql7k2WTHL — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

Of course, other Twitter users had strong reactions to the news as well.

BREAKING: Trump releases statement on indictment pic.twitter.com/qOELrndHCy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

Everyone on Twitter waiting patiently for the official #TrumpIndictment mugshot before the memes start... pic.twitter.com/3Yd5z8Y0Sn — Amir Talai 🐳 (@AmirTalai) March 30, 2023

Melania responds to news of Trump indictment: pic.twitter.com/4Ib7TJdulI — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 30, 2023

Happy Trump Indictment Day pic.twitter.com/pB1QdLlL7x — Autumn Astri 🔆🍂🧋 (@AutumnOfAstri3) March 30, 2023

this is legitimately how I found out this news https://t.co/BzHA3ZMN5M — Emily St. James (@emilystjams) March 30, 2023

I have been living for this day ever since I started getting harassed by Trump supporters in 2015



Which is also when this tiny criminal bitch blocked me #TrumpIndictment #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/m0FD9FoebI — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) March 30, 2023