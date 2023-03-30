What's Hot

Tucker Carlson's Misogynistic Attack On Trump Lawyer Unearthed In New Court Filing

McCarthy Breaks With Trump On Whether Vladimir Putin Is A Dictator

‘Public Humiliation’: Lauren Boebert Makes A Splash With Weird Rant On Pee Laws

Kevin McCarthy Randomly Mocks Joe Biden For Being Old

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter On Spying Charge

Khloe Kardashian Has A Blunt Response For Person Who Asks About Her 'Old Face'

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says Jake Gyllenhaal Made Her Cry On Red Carpet

Jason Ritter Says Alcoholism Nearly Derailed Relationship With Now-Wife Melanie Lynskey

Largest U.S. Egg Producer Reports Massive Profit As Prices Soared

Kevin McCarthy Calls For ‘Severe Conversation’ On School Shootings

Trump Releases Furious Statement On Grand Jury Indictment

Arizona Democrats Sue To Knock No Labels Party Off The Ballot

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newsjesse watters

Fox News Hosts Audibly Gasp When Learning Of Trump's Indictment On Air

Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters went to great lengths to try and turn a criminal charge into positive news for the ex-president.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Thursday’s news that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted former President Donald Trump for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 election caught many people by surprise.

But none of the reactions were as memorable as those of the hosts on Fox News’ “The Five.”

During a breaking news alert, at least two of the hosts can be heard expressing surprise at the announcement.

Greg Gutfeld tried to turn what is undeniably bad news for Trump into something ... positive?

“He is an OG! He is a badass if he’s got a mugshot,” Gutfeld said, noting that his poll numbers have recently gone up.

Jesse Watters also had challenges trying to spin the indictment in a way that wouldn’t alienate the audience.

“Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?” he said, attempting to compare Trump’s indictment to former President Bill Clinton’s scandal while in office.

Watters noted that Trump has denied having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Either it’s a consensual sexual encounter, or it’s a shakedown,” he claimed.

Of course, other Twitter users had strong reactions to the news as well.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community