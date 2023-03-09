Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Censured For Spewing 2020 Election Falsehoods

Jenna Ellis, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was censured by a Colorado Supreme Court judge on Wednesday for misconduct following her spreading of bogus claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Ellis, in a censure agreement part of a discipline case, agreed that several claims about the election were “misrepresentations,” the Colorado Newsline first reported.

The statements from Ellis, once a Trump critic who later joined his legal team, include those claiming the election was “stolen” from Trump and the outcome of the election was “actually fraudulent.”

Ellis, who was active on Twitter late Wednesday, retweeted a post from one user that claimed she “never admitted she lied” and that “nothing in the stipulation agreed to anything having been false, dishonest, deceptive, or intentional.”

Bryon M. Large – Colorado’s presiding disciplinary judge in its Supreme Court – approved the censure and, in an opinion, said Ellis’ misconduct caused “actual harm by undermining the American public’s confidence in the presidential election.”

“The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity,” the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel said in a statement.

The censure follows a complaint, filed last May by the States United Democracy Center, which called on Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel Jessica Yates to investigate Ellis and alleged multiple violations “of professional rules” due to her work with the former president, according to Colorado Newsline.

A probe was later reported to be underway in December.