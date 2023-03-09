What's Hot

6-Year-Old Boy Won't Face Charges For Shooting His Teacher

Kate Middleton’s Recent Look Will Resonate With Anyone Who's Been Pregnant

Adam Driver Spent First Acting Check On Iconic Sports Item And Did Something Odd

Does Kevin McCarthy Agree With Tucker Carlson About Jan. 6? He Won’t Say.

Brian Laundrie’s Mom Defends ‘Burn After Reading’ Note She Wrote To Her Son

Julia Roberts Quit ‘Shakespeare In Love’ After Bad Chemistry Reads, Producer Says

Louisville Police Department ‘Unlawfully Discriminates Against Black People’: DOJ

Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting

This Country Banned TikTok — And Could Set A Precedent For The U.S.

Cole Sprouse Says He And Ex Lili Reinhart 'Did Quite A Bit Of Damage To Each Other'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Following Fall

Wary Of GOP Attacks, Democrats Vote To Overturn D.C. Crime Law

PoliticsDonald Trump2020 electionColorado

Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Censured For Spewing 2020 Election Falsehoods

Ellis agreed that she spread "misrepresentations" about the 2020 election as part of former President Trump's legal team.
Ben Blanchet

Jenna Ellis, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was censured by a Colorado Supreme Court judge on Wednesday for misconduct following her spreading of bogus claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Ellis, in a censure agreement part of a discipline case, agreed that several claims about the election were “misrepresentations,” the Colorado Newsline first reported.

The statements from Ellis, once a Trump critic who later joined his legal team, include those claiming the election was “stolen” from Trump and the outcome of the election was “actually fraudulent.”

Ellis, who was active on Twitter late Wednesday, retweeted a post from one user that claimed she “never admitted she lied” and that “nothing in the stipulation agreed to anything having been false, dishonest, deceptive, or intentional.”

Bryon M. Large – Colorado’s presiding disciplinary judge in its Supreme Court – approved the censure and, in an opinion, said Ellis’ misconduct caused “actual harm by undermining the American public’s confidence in the presidential election.”

“The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity,” the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel said in a statement.

The censure follows a complaint, filed last May by the States United Democracy Center, which called on Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel Jessica Yates to investigate Ellis and alleged multiple violations “of professional rules” due to her work with the former president, according to Colorado Newsline.

A probe was later reported to be underway in December.

HuffPost has reached out to Ellis for comment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community