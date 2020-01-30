Trump Administration To Shoot Down Migratory Bird Protections

The Trump administration is set to permanently scrap protections for hundreds of species of migratory birds ― a rollback that will primarily benefit the fossil fuel industry, power companies and major developers.

The proposed regulation, which The New York Times reports could be unveiled as soon as Thursday, seeks to codify a December 2017 legal opinion by Daniel Jorjani, the Interior Department’s top lawyer and a former adviser of fossil fuel moguls Charles and David Koch.

Federal wildlife officials have already been treating that guidance as the established rule, essentially legalizing all unintentional migratory bird deaths, including those caused by oil rigs, power lines and wind turbines. The change meant that the 100-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act solely prohibits the intentional hunting, capturing or killing of bird species.

In other words, if the goal of an activity or operation ― drilling for oil, constructing a building, cutting down trees or spraying chemicals ― is not to kill birds, then any resulting bird deaths are not a violation of federal law. Federal investigations into bird deaths have already come to a halt, and agencies have even discouraged companies from taking precautionary measures and reporting animal deaths to officials, a recent New York Times investigation found.

“Interpreting the MBTA to apply to incidental or accidental actions hangs the sword of Damocles over a host of otherwise lawful and productive actions, threatening up to six months in jail and a $15,000 penalty for each and every bird injured or killed,” Jorjani wrote in the 2017 legal opinion.

Industry groups were quick to celebrate the Trump administration’s reinterpretation of the law and are certain to embrace the regulatory action. Erik Milito of the American Petroleum Institute, the main trade association for the oil and natural gas industry, previously called the administration’s approach “an example of astute governance that provides certainty for responsible owners and operators of oil and natural gas facilities.”

Mario Tama via Getty Images Migratory white pelicans take off from the shoreline of an island battered by oil from the BP oil spill Dec. 5, 2010, in Barataria Bay, Louisiana.

The administration is already being sued over its controversial policy. The National Audubon Society and other wildlife organizations have argued the administration’s effort is an arbitrary handout to polluting industries, undermines decadeslong protections for migratory birds and opens the door for industry negligence. Attorneys general from eight states, including New York and California, have filed separate litigation. And 17 former Interior Department officials wrote to the Trump administration in January 2018 to oppose the rollback, calling it “a new, contrived legal standard that creates a huge loophole in the MBTA, allowing companies to engage in activities that routinely kill migratory birds.”

The 1918 law protects more than 1,000 species of migratory birds, including eagles, cranes, terns, sandpipers and geese. It prohibits pursuing, hunting, capturing, killing or possessing birds or their parts without proper permits, with misdemeanor violations of the law resulting in as many as six months in prison and fines of up to $15,000.

For decades companies have been prosecuted under the law for unintentional bird deaths, one of the most notable examples being the $100 million in fines that BP agreed to pay over damage from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

In the final days of the Obama administration, former Interior solicitor Hilary Tompkins issued a legal opinion concluding that the law applied to incidental wounding, killing or trapping of birds. Jorjani’s guidance reversed that interpretation.

Unlike a legal opinion, the regulation that Trump’s Interior Department is set to unveil would be much harder for a future administration to reverse.