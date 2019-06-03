British Activists Troll Trump By Projecting USS John McCain Hat On Wax Museum

A group of British protesters is projecting its feelings that President Donald Trump is not especially loved in the U.K.

On Monday, an anti-Brexit campaign called Led By Donkeys announced on Twitter that it was protesting Trump’s visit with a series of large, public projections onto major London attractions.

The group has set up three of these temporary displays so far, with more planned.

The one most likely to get Trump’s goat takes advantage of the president’s known hatred of John McCain and references the effort by White House staff to keep a ship named for the late senator (and his father and grandfather) out of Trump’s sight during the president’s recent trip to Japan. A giant red cap emblazoned with the words “USS John S. McCain” was shone on the dome of Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

The group kept up its offense-generating offensive by displaying poll results that show how unfavorably the president compares with his predecessor, Barack Obama, among the British public. The background for this was the Tower of London.

Hi @realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London. #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com/oT332Fd6fE — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Led By Donkeys also trolled Trump by projecting less-than-flattering comments about him on Big Ben. The remarks came from former London mayor, current Brexit supporter and possible next U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.

Trump and Johnson support each other publicly these days, but protesters wanted the president to remember what Johnson said in 2015:

Donald Trump’s ill-informed comments are complete and utter nonsense. I think he’s betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him frankly unfit to hold the office of President of the United States.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, you just endorsed your Brexit buddy @BorisJohnson but he said some VERY NASTY things about you and he doesn’t want you to know. So we projected his words onto Big Ben. Watch with the SOUND ON #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/etUb6tk9eX — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Led By Donkeys hopes Trump gets the message that he’s not particularly popular in Britain, according to a statement released to HuffPost:

We want [the president] to realize that behind the choreographed pomp and ceremony of this visit, Donald Trump is a deeply unpopular man. The vast majority of people in this country don’t like him.