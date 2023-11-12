Trump Crashes GOP Debate, Relentlessly Mocks His Republican Rivals In 'SNL' Cold Open

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) scorched fellow GOP rivals at the “Republican kids’ table debate” on “Saturday Night Live.”

Johnson’s Trump, who continues to lead the 2024 Republican presidential field in an average of national polls, pressed pause on the third GOP debate to mock the candidates including Sen. Tim Scott (played by Devon Walker) and his girlfriend.

“Not a lot of chemistry between those two, right? They make me and Melania look like Taylor and Travis,” Trump quipped.

He went on to take aim at “SNL” for giving Ego Nwodim and John Higgins the roles of Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the parody, respectively.

“Poor Ron DeSantis, even ‘SNL’ doesn’t think he has a chance. If they did, it’d be like Paul Rudd or something in there, right?” Trump said.

Trump, who said he’s busy going from trial to trial or ”‘House Hunters’ but with courtrooms,” later suggested he’d throw one of his children under the bus amid his legal woes.

“It’ll be very sad when I pin it all on one of them, probably Eric,” he said.