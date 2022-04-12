Tucker Carlson Finally Talks About His Vaccination Status

After months of amplifying vaccine skepticism while refusing to disclose his own immunization status, Fox News host Tucker Carlson told attendees at a recent megachurch event that he’s not had a single COVID-19 shot.

“I skipped the first three; I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said of additional booster shots while speaking at San Diego’s Awaken Church earlier this month, according to audio obtained by the Daily Beast and first reported by Voice of San Diego.

He claimed he was not against vaccines but took issue with the ones protecting against COVID-19.

“I’ve had like a million of them,” he said of vaccines. But as for COVID-19 shots, he said: “I look at these people, like, this just does not make sense at all. And I have no idea what’s up here, but whatever you’re telling me, it’s just not true.”

Carlson, a prominent anti-vaccine voice at Fox News and self-professed liar, has repeatedly dodged calls to disclose his vaccination status, saying such inquiries are as invasive as asking if someone has HIV or questioning what sexual positions they use.

He told viewers last year that the government is implementing mask and vaccine rules because it wants to control people.

And despite his obsession with criticizing President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for federal employees, Carlson has shied away from talking much about Fox News’ own vaccination policy, which mandates that all employees are either vaccinated or get tested daily.

The network has also encouraged its employees to disclose their vaccination status as part of a program called the Fox Clear Pass, which has been likened to a vaccine passport.