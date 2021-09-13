Tucker Carlson Admits He Sometimes Lies On His Show

Tucker Carlson is apparently telling the truth when he says he sometimes lies on his show.

The Fox News host admitted his relationship with the truth sometimes wavers as he was interviewed by fellow conservative media host Dave Rubin on Monday.

It happened after Rubin asked Carlson how CNN employees like Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter “live with themselves ... when they just lie again and again and we have the internet to expose the lies.”

Carlson seemed to take the question personally, to the point where he made this confession about his own relaxed relationship with factual accuracy.

“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something,” Carlson admitted. “I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”

Carlson then said there was a difference between spouting “lies” when you’re cornered out of weakness and the systematic lying he claims is practiced by the anchors at CNN.

“So if these people ask themselves why am I doing this? And they say, well, I want to protect the system because I really believe in the system. OK, who’s running the system? You’re lying to defend Jeff Bezos? Like, you’re treating Bill Gates like some sort of moral leader, like, are you kidding me? How dare you do that.”

You can see the exchange in the video below starting around the 35:40 mark.

Carlson’s admission of lying isn’t exactly news. In fact, Fox News won a defamation lawsuit against Carlson last year by successfully arguing “that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes,” according to NPR.