U2 Gives One Of Its Most Famous Songs A Haunting New Ending

Bono and The Edge of U2 have released an acoustic version of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” with an updated final verse to mark the 50th anniversary of the song’s namesake massacre.
At the end of the song, Bono sings:
Here at the murder scene
The virus of fiction, reality TV
Why so many mothers cry
Religion is the enemy of the Holy Spirit guide
And the battle just begun
Where is the victory Jesus won?
The U2 track, from the band’s 1983 album “War,” is about the infamous “Bloody Sunday” massacre in which British troops opened fire on protesters marching in Derry, Northern Ireland. Fourteen people were killed and more than a dozen others injured.