U.S. And U.K. To Launch Airstrikes On Yemen

The Biden administration shared the plan with leaders in Congress on Thursday, a U.S. official told HuffPost.
Akbar Shahid Ahmed
By 

Senior Diplomatic Correspondent, HuffPost

The U.S. and U.K. will soon launch airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday in a major escalation of tensions in the Middle East amid Israel’s controversial U.S.-backed military operation in Gaza, a U.S. official told HuffPost.

The Biden administration told leaders in Congress about the plan earlier in the day, the official said, expressing skepticism of the policy.

The airstrikes “will not solve the problem,” and the approach “doesn’t add up to a cohesive strategy,” the official argued. The attacks will target the Houthi militia in Yemen, which controls a large portion of the country, and has targeted international shipping because of its frustration with the situation in Gaza.

HuffPost first reported the briefing to Capitol Hill.

Spokespeople for the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

