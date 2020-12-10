14 Sad, Funny Jokes About The Reality Of Taking Vacation Days Now

Before the coronavirus pandemic, taking a vacation could mean going on an exciting getaway or spending quality time visiting friends and family.
Days off from work look different now that travel and spending time with others indoors is discouraged. You should still take time off from work even if you have nowhere to go — spending quality time on your couch can be great — but it’s also OK to take stock of what this year has wrought.
Here are tweets and posts that sum up the strange, humorous reality of what time off from work is like in 2020: