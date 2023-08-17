LOADING ERROR LOADING

The far-right Greene said Wednesday she was pondering a run for Senate in a potential battle against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), but was entertaining other possibilities.

Advertisement

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Jones, a political commentator, laughed as he tried to encapsulate the absurdity of it all.

“Look, first of all, who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?” he said. “Who are you talking about? She’s never passed a bill. She’s never chaired a committee. She’s never done literally anything at all except to be an obnoxious controversialist. But she might be the VP!”

“That’s the world that we’re in,” he continued. “Donald Trump made that world where if you’re obnoxious enough and crazy enough and have enough lunatic tweets, you can dominate the conversation. He’s doing it. She’s doing it. It’s not good for America.”

“I mean, what would the Senate confirmation hearings even look like?” host Kaitlan Collins asked.

“It would just be a circus inside of a zoo on fire,” Jones cracked. “That would be it.”

“A circus inside of a zoo on fire.” Van Jones shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/tGnYJdFXVO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 17, 2023