Fired Vermont Cop Shown Kicking Handcuffed Man On Video Is Still On The Ballot For Sheriff

A Vermont cop running to become sheriff this year has been fired after the release of a video showing him kicking a handcuffed suspect, actions that the current sheriff called “egregious.”

John Grismore, who is expected to still appear on the ballot in November, is out of a job at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly kicking a handcuffed suspect earlier this month, investigative news outlet VTDigger reported.

Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin, who previously supported Grismore’s aspirations to replace him, wrote that he isn’t backing the former cop – a Republican – anymore.

Democrats and Republicans are requesting that he remove his name from the ballot, WPTZ-TV reported.

The firing comes as Vermont State Police investigate Grismore for an alleged assault related to the kicking video.

The man appeared to stand up at times when the other officers shown in the video wanted him to sit down.

The man, who was handcuffed with his hands behind his back in the sheriff’s office, is later hit with Grismore’s foot on multiple occasions including what appears to be a kick to the groin area.

“Sit down,” Grismore yelled at him as shown in the video.

You can watch the video below.

Langevin wrote in a statement that he filed an incident with the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council that could revoke Grismore’s law enforcement certification.

“The egregious incident involving Grismore was reported to me by deputies working for me here at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” Langevin wrote.

“I am proud of our deputies’ actions and integrity in coming forward with this information.”

He added that it would be improper for him to weigh in on the ongoing investigation into Grismore’s behavior.