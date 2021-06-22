When it comes to blenders, you get what you pay for ― and Vitamix blenders have an expensive price tag for a reason.

The household blender has evolved beyond making morning smoothies. Home cooks are tasking their blenders with making soups, nut butters and even grinding grains to make flour, meaning blenders are expected to perform more challenging tasks on a regular basis. If that’s the case for you, it makes sense to invest in a high-quality piece of machinery with a powerful motor.

For Seamus Mullen, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, the difference between cheap and expensive blenders is significant.

“Honestly, there is no blender that stands up to the Vitamix,” he told HuffPost. “It’s the gold standard in the professional kitchen, made in the USA, extremely powerful and reliable, and a joy to use.”

Check out two big Vitamix blender deals below, plus scoop up the brand’s amazing composting machine, which you may not have heard about. It’s one of our favorite finds of the year.