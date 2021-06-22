Food & Drink

Vitamix Blenders Are On A Major Discount For Amazon Prime Day

Save big on your dream blender. Plus, scoop up another star product from the brand that you may not know about.

When it comes to blenders, you get what you pay for ― and Vitamix blenders have an expensive price tag for a reason.

The household blender has evolved beyond making morning smoothies. Home cooks are tasking their blenders with making soups, nut butters and even grinding grains to make flour, meaning blenders are expected to perform more challenging tasks on a regular basis. If that’s the case for you, it makes sense to invest in a high-quality piece of machinery with a powerful motor.

For Seamus Mullen, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, the difference between cheap and expensive blenders is significant.

“Honestly, there is no blender that stands up to the Vitamix,” he told HuffPost. “It’s the gold standard in the professional kitchen, made in the USA, extremely powerful and reliable, and a joy to use.”

Check out two big Vitamix blender deals below, plus scoop up the brand’s amazing composting machine, which you may not have heard about. It’s one of our favorite finds of the year.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender (49% off)
There's a reason everyone wants a Vitamix blender, and this model will show you why. Its technology will keep it from overheating and it'll make the smoothest smoothies and velvetiest soups you've ever tasted.

Get the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for $279 (originally $549.99).
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender (36% off)
If you love fidgeting with apps and pretending you can control your blender with your mind, this is the Vitamix model for you. The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen. A touchscreen allows you to tell the blender what you're making, and it'll figure out how long to blend it.

Get the Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $320 (originally $499.95).
Vitamix FoodCycler Composter (30% off)
If you want to cut down on your food waste, you can toss your fruit cores, vegetable peels, dairy, chicken bones — you get it — into this high-tech food recycler. It’ll turn your items into compost in just a few hours. It’s compact, fits just about anywhere in your home, and claims to be silent enough not to bother you. (It also has a carbon filter that eliminates odor, which is a MAJOR plus for anyone who has ever tried to compost.) It's a splurge, but much less so with this Prime Day deal.

Get the Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler FC-50, 2L for $279.95 (originally $399.95).
