AirPods Dupes, An Affordable TV And 4 Other Early Black Friday Deals You Can't Miss

2020—what a time, huh? To make the end of a bumpy year just a tiny bit smoother, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you our 30 Days of Savings event, a first look at incredible deals on everything from toys to electronics to home essentials. So no need to wait until next week—Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is right here, right now. And may we just say, some of these savings are unreal. In fact, things are moving so fast, one TV sold out in two hours.

We’ve got another amazing TV deal today, plus gifts for gamers, kids, and much more. Run—don’t walk—to score big on these stellar sales. Then put your feet up and enjoy the holiday season like it was meant to be enjoyed.

There’s a lot to love about this 32-inch LED TV—from Walmart’s new house brand Onn. Like a whole lot—starting with the price tag. At just $108, you’ve probably paid more for a fancy dinner. With rich color, great audio, and easy on-screen instructions for a quick setup (“from unboxing to fully mounted...15, 20 minutes tops,” says one happy reviewer), this Roku TV gives you access to thousands of channels. At 32 inches, it’s just right for a smaller space.

“I truly love this TV,” writes one over-the-moon buyer. “It’s nice-looking, lightweight, and has super-fast downloading speed. Every app runs great and I love that I can cast to the TV from my phone. Everything on this TV is perfect.” Another, who is “absolutely in love with this TV,” says: “The picture is so crisp, the colors are so vibrant! We have had no problems with streaming and it works like a dream.”

And many, many buyers declare it the perfect size for home offices, gyms, and guest rooms. Our advice? Get. It. Now.

Shop it: Onn LED Roku Smart TV, $108, walmart.com

Give your favorite gamer an edge with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset. In case you speak gamer, here’s one of the great features of these headphones: THX Spatial Audio means positionally accurate sound in a 360-degree sphere environment. What? We promise that’s good news. This gift is a winner—and $30 off right now.

One avid Call of Duty War Zone player who posted a five-star review gets into the user experience: “I can tell where footsteps are coming from...or even the doorknob turning when an enemy tries to sneak up on my team. My friends who I always play with are like, “How did you hear that?”

For hours of play, comfort is key. Cooling gel and soft cushioned leatherette make the Razer headset comfy for the long haul. One happy user writes, “...the sound quality is superb. This is by far the best headset I’ve ever had the pleasure of owning.” Down from $100 to just $69, it’s also a pleasure to give.

Shop it: Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 2019, $69 (was $100), walmart.com

High-end skincare at an unbelievably low cost? You bet. These beauty editor-approved face serum capsules from Elizabeth Arden are ludicrously marked down—a jar of 60, which goes for $80, is now available for just $52 (the 90-count jar is also deeply discounted.) Each pretty little gold capsule contains the perfect dose of face serum—a potent blend of ceramides, glycerin, and aloe that hydrates skin and brings a plump, dewy appearance. Pop one open for the ideal portion size, and dab on cheeks AM or PM for a lovely lift.

Reviewers are uniformly delighted. On shopper, who titled her review “Wonder capsule:” says: “I love this product. It is my go-to choice every day.” Another reports, “I’m a women of a certain age and this feels like velvet on my skin....” This is a treat your skin deserves—and a gift someone on your list (friend, sister, mom?) would be thrilled to receive.

Shop it: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Face Serum, $52 (was $80), walmart.com

These underpriced wireless earbuds are a big win. Marked down to $17, they’ll solve myriad holiday challenges and make your own life easier (you can get a couple of pairs and leave them in your coat pockets for impromptu walks). They’re perfect gifts for friends, coworkers, and family (the impossible-to-buy-for teens and tweens on your list, say)—impressive, understated, and essential. They provide 12 hours of total playtime with the portable charging case (three charges of four hours each), and up to 33 feet of Bluetooth range for smooth streaming.

Even tech snobs approve. Reports one of many happy reviewers: “The Onn True Wireless Earphones provide high quality audio output…. I can use these earbuds in both my Android and iOS device. Around the house, garden and front yard, I receive a constant and stable connection via Bluetooth….I already spread the word of these devices and even my engineering colleagues for a leading manufacturer of Smartphones were impressed with the high definition audio quality.”

Be smart. Stash away emergency gifts (these are perfect), and let this be the holiday season you feel fully relaxed and prepared. Whew!

With zesty top notes of lemon and bergamot softened by basil, sage, and sandalwood, Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men is the stuff of fragrance legend—understated but intoxicating. A true masterwork. And though it’s marketed to men, the soft musky mix appeals to women too. No wonder it has hundreds of glowing reviews peppered with words like “divine” and “dreamy.” One shopper writes, “This is my husband’s all-time favorite cologne and it smells so good on him.”

What we really need to talk about, of course, is the price. This 3.4-ounce bottle normally sells for $72‚ which sounds about right. But today, please flip those digits, because you can have it for just $27. Yup. Not a typo. Grab a bottle this instant before it’s gone. Or make it two. As one shopper said, you “can’t go wrong with Calvin Klein Eternity.” At 64 percent off, we second that emotion.

Shop it: Calvin Klein Eternity Eau De Toilette Spray, $27 (was $72), walmart.com

The modern Disney classic Frozen imparts beautiful lessons—empowerment, confidence, fortitude, and sisterly support—and it never ceases to delight. Kids and their parents love it. And the enthusiasm never seems to fade. That’s why this coloring-and-sticker set is a great gift to have on hand.

It’s packed to the gills with fun, including huge sticker sheets, lots of coloring pages, activity sheets, crayons, Imagine Ink (Magic Ink) mess-free markers, and four giant backdrops upon which to project Frozen scenarios. And it delivers hours of imaginative indoor winter enjoyment—for a grand total of just $10.

“You get a ton of stuff for the price and it's really good quality,” says one five-star reviewer. “The giant create-a-scene boards are double-sided, so there are eight different scenes that you can decorate with stickers. Added bonus, the stickers don't leave adhesive residue behind if you need to remove them!”

Says another: “If your daughter or son is a Disney Frozen fan, they will love this kit! The best thing in this kit is the Imagine Ink! My daughter loves coloring on the couch (which I hate)...but with this special marker, I don't have to worry!”

Shop it: Frozen II Super Adventure Set, $10 (was $20), walmart.com

