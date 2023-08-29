This Walmart Beauty Sale Is Labor Day's Best-Kept Secret

In the land of beauty retail, where Sephora and Ulta reign supreme, it’s easy to overlook stores like Walmart when it comes to snagging steals on some of the best-known skin care and makeup products. No offense to these old beauty faithfuls but, Walmart’s Glow Up Beauty Event is here and offering up to 86% off on everything from perfumes to skin care from high-end and drugstore brands and every budget in between.

The rotating sale, which is through Sept. 24, is featuring hundreds of “Rollback” prices and savings on new and trending products, as well as products exclusive to Walmart.