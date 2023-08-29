ShoppingBeautyMakeupsales

This Walmart Beauty Sale Is Labor Day's Best-Kept Secret

Through Sept. 24, save on some of the biggest names in beauty at Walmart's Glow Up beauty sale.
<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLancer-The-Method-Polish-Exfoliating-Face-Scrub-Wash-4-2-fl-oz%2F156860071&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lancer&#x27;s exfoliating face polish" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLancer-The-Method-Polish-Exfoliating-Face-Scrub-Wash-4-2-fl-oz%2F156860071&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lancer's exfoliating face polish</a>, a refurbished <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Airwrap-Multi-styler-Complete-Long-Copper-Silver-Refurbished%2F2231676962&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dyson Air Wrap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Airwrap-Multi-styler-Complete-Long-Copper-Silver-Refurbished%2F2231676962&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dyson Air Wrap</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeter-Thomas-Roth-Pumpkin-Enzyme-Mask-150-ml-5-1-oz%2F135990022&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peter Thomas Roth&#x27;s pumpkin enzyme mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeter-Thomas-Roth-Pumpkin-Enzyme-Mask-150-ml-5-1-oz%2F135990022&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Peter Thomas Roth's pumpkin enzyme mask</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGucci-Bloom-Eau-De-Parfum-Perfume-for-Women-3-3-Oz%2F472372055&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gucci Bloom perfume" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGucci-Bloom-Eau-De-Parfum-Perfume-for-Women-3-3-Oz%2F472372055&subId1=64ead5b0e4b099cf79a328a3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Gucci Bloom perfume</a>.
In the land of beauty retail, where Sephora and Ulta reign supreme, it’s easy to overlook stores like Walmart when it comes to snagging steals on some of the best-known skin care and makeup products. No offense to these old beauty faithfuls but, Walmart’s Glow Up Beauty Event is here and offering up to 86% off on everything from perfumes to skin care from high-end and drugstore brands and every budget in between.

The rotating sale, which is through Sept. 24, is featuring hundreds of “Rollback” prices and savings on new and trending products, as well as products exclusive to Walmart.

Shop Walmart's Glow Up Beauty Event

Because this sale features continually rotating “Rollback” pricing, it’s a good idea to check back regularly or take advantage of a discounted product when you see it — it might not stay marked down for the duration of the entire sale.

If you’re curious about some of the most coveted items that are currently on sale at some of the most tempting prices around, keep reading. Ahead, you’ll find cult-favorite hair tools, dermatologist-backed facial moisturizers and an invisible sunscreen fluid from a French pharmacy staple brand.

1
Walmart
Thayers blemish clearing facial toner (20% off)
A beloved product among those with acne-prone skin, this alcohol-free toner offers Thayer's iconic witch hazel-based formula along with 2% salicylic acid, a favorite ingredient for treating and preventing blemishes. It also contains a proprietary blend of tea tree oil for its antibacterial properties, along with calming aloe vera.
$11.98 at Walmart ($14.99)
2
Walmart
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming moisturizer (20% off)
This indulgent and deeply hydrating daily cream is enriched with vitamin E, a reparative antioxidant, along with a nutrient-dense nut seed oil that imparts long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin. Most notable is the inclusion of DMAE, a compound naturally produced by the human brain and something that the brand claims can visibly plump skin over time.
$60 at Walmart (originally $75)
3
Walmart
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil (22% off)
Olaplex's hair-repairing formulas are known to address cuticle damage, unruliness and frizz by re-linking broken bonds within the strand. Their No.7 styling oil is great to use before applying any heat to hair in order to add a layer of protection and healthy shine and for taming flyaways.
$23.26 at Walmart (originally $30)
4
Walmart
Revision Skincare C+ Correcting Complex (41% off)
This vitamin C correcting complex by Revision Skincare, a clinical brand that has previously made it on our list of favorites, addresses and defends skin against the damaging effects of environmental stressors. It uses a unique patent-pending skin care system that brightens and refines skin, reduces the appearance of irregular skin tone and supports a healthy microbiome.
$93.90 at Walmart (originally $160)
5
Walmart
Shiseido Benefiance wrinkle smoothing day cream (45% off)
Formulated to help improve the appearance of fine lines and loss of elasticity using an algae and chlorella complex, this daily silky smooth cream also contains SPF 23 to offer some broad spectrum sun protection.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, in order to have adequate sun protection you should use products containing an SPF 30 or higher, so this day cream should be supplemented with other forms of sun protection.
$40.80 at Walmart (originally $75)
6
Walmart
Nexpure four-in-one hair dryer brush (86% off)
The Nexpure hair dryer brush simultaneously blow dries, styles and smooths hair in order to give you a salon-worthy blowout at home. It features a ceramic titanium barrel that helps to reduce frizz along with nylon pins and tufted bristles which help detangle and add volume to hair.
$27.69 at Walmart (originally $119.99)
7
Walmart
PSA Midnight Courage retinoid night oil (31% off)
This nighttime oil contains a 2% retinoid complex, an essential ingredient that accelerates cellular turnover and promotes collagen production, along with bakuchiol, a natural retinoid alternative that can be better tolerated by sensitive skin that retinol. The formula is also enriched with organic omega-rich oils like rosehip and baobab to improve moisture levels and skin softness over time.
$31.20 at Walmart (originally $45)
8
Walmart
Milani Color Fetish balm lipstick (11% off)
Milani lip products are some of the best in the drugstore game, and this customizable-coverage lipstick is no different. Available in 12 buildable shades, this lipstick feels and hydrates like balm and offers the shine of a gloss and the opacity of lipstick, all while containing an 85% blend of nourishing oils.
$7.97 at Walmart (originally $8.99)
9
Walmart
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion (17% off)
A more affordable and nearly identically performing alternative to the famed Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, this lightweight hydrating illuminizer by L'Oréal can be used as a makeup primer, on its own or mixed in with foundation to provide a dewy and skin-enhancing finish. It comes in three flexible shades.
$12.97 at Walmart (originally $15.63)
10
Walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost hydrating tint (up to 51% off)
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost hydrating skin tint is a feather-light foundation that offers a buildable, natural and dewy coverage. Available in 10 easy-to-blend shades, the water-based gel and its non-comedogenic formula contains hyaluronic acid for keeping skin hydrated and comfortable all day long.
$9.72+ at Walmart (originally $19.77)
11
Walmart
La Roche-Posay Anthelios sunscreen fluid (14% off)
Previously suggested to us by dermatologists as a great chemical sunscreen option, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios sunscreen offers 50+ broad spectrum sun protection that's resistant to water and sweat. The ultra lightweight fluid offers an invisible and white-cast-free coverage and can be well tolerated by those with sensitive skin.
$29.99 at Walmart (originally $34.99)
12
Walmart
Gucci Bloom perfume (56% off)
Sophisticated and complex, Gucci Bloom is a widely adored floral-forward fragrance that boasts notes of rangoon creeper, tuberose and jasmine bud, all topped with a perfect powdery finish.
$68.50 at Walmart (originally $155)
13
Walmart
RoC Multi Correxion serum capsules (20% off)
Perfectly measured and packaged inside 30 biodegradable capsules that help ensure potency and freshness, this serum contains a 3% concentration of a fast-acting hyaluronic acid complex, a dermatologist-favorite ingredient that draws moisture into the skin and plumps its surface.
$19.97 at Walmart (originally $24.97)
14
Walmart
Color Wow Dream Coat humidity protecting spray (14% off)
Color Wow Dream Coat is a moisture-repellent spray for hair that fights frizz and keeps locks silky and manageable even the most humid of conditions. The lightweight, residue-free and protective formula coats hair, becomes activated by heat and lasts through up to three washes.
$23.99 at Walmart (originally $28)
15
Walmart
Lancer polish exfoliating face scrub (20% off)
Using a blend of antioxidant-rich pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes and ultra-fine magnesium oxide quartz crystals, this polishing scrub by Lancer works to gently and effectively remove dead cells, surface debris and dull skin to reveal a renewed and brighter complexion. And because the quartz crystals are uniform in size and shape, they can safely exfoliate without causing over-abrasion or micro-tears in the skin.
$64 at Walmart (originally $80)
16
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask (46% off)
This three-in-one resurfacer works to deeply exfoliate skin using a combination of chemical and physical exfoliants as well as pumpkin enzyme to help turn dull skin into a smoother-feeling complexion.
$35.05 at Walmart (originally $60)
17
Walmart
Refurbished Dyson Airwrap multi-styler (33% off)
Possibly the most coveted of all hair styling products, the Dyson Airwrap can quite literally do it all, from curling to shaping, smoothing and drying –– all without the use of damaging extreme heat. Accompanied by six styling attachments like a round brush, a hair smoother and two different sized curling barrels, the Airwrap uses Dyson's unique Coanda technology that reverses the direction of airflow so that sections of hair are automatically, yet gently, pulled and wrapped around the curling barrel for an almost hands-free styling experience. Please note that this is a refurbished model.
$399.99 at Walmart (originally $599.99)
18
Walmart
Revlon Age Defying 3X foundation (up to 56% off)
This all-in-one foundation by Revlon offers a buildable medium coverage and contains SPF 20 to help shield skin from sun damage. Available in 12 shades and meant to be used as a primer, moisturizer and a foundation, this formula also contains hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin and prevent product from settling into fine lines.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, in order to have adequate sun protection you should use products containing an SPF 30 or higher so this day cream should be supplemented with other forms of sun protection.
$8.26+ at Walmart (originally $18.86)
19
Walmart
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy perfume (60% off)
Juicy Couture's long-adored Viva La Juicy perfume is a floral and fruity fragrance that features notes of wild berries, juicy mandarin and gardenia then finishes off with warm notes of amber, vanilla and praline.
$39.68 at Walmart (originally $98)

