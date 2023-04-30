12 Fanny Packs From Walmart That Won’t Make You Look Like A Dad

ShoppingFashionwalmartaccessories

You’ve already swapped your skinny jeans for wide-leg and have been eying a Matrix-inspired leather coat, but you haven’t really given into the ’90s trend until you’ve bought yourself a fanny pack. Between Barbiecore, music festival season and the continued popularity of hot girl walks, fanny packs are about to be literally everywhere.

Say what you will about crop tops and butterfly clips, but this is one trend that’s actually practical. Fanny packs walked so the Lululemon belt bag could run — and it’s all come full circle. Get in on the trend without dropping a lot of money with these 12 fanny packs available at Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Clear fanny pack
Some sports and concert arenas require clear bags only, so you’ll be safe getting in with this one. There’s three different size compartments so you can easily find what you need. (It being clear and all helps with that too.)
$10.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Brown checkered fanny pack
You could drop more than $2,000 on a Louis Vuitton fanny pack, or you can get this lookalike for $40. It also transforms into a crossbody waist bag.
$40 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Teal fanny pack
If you want to make a retro statement with your fanny pack, this is the one for you. It literally looks like you got it at a cool vintage store in Brooklyn. No one has to know the truth.
$8.95 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Gray and beige checkered fanny pack
Another Louis Vuitton-esque option, this unisex bag also doubles as a crossbody bag. It’s big enough to stash a lot too, including a travel-sized umbrella.
$27.69 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Sports fanny pack
This fanny pack fits snug, so it won’t slide around as you move — a great one for runners. Though it’s small, there’s still room for your phone.
$8.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Floral fanny pack
Like some of the others on this list, this fanny pack can also be worn as a crossbody bag. The floral adds just enough personality without being overwhelming.
$8.74 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Reebok fanny pack
This sporty fanny pack is an athleisure must-have. Paired with leggings, a sports bra and sneakers, it will turn your outfit from basic to an all-out look.
$18 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Hidden wallet fanny pack
Maybe you don’t want to make a statement with your fanny pack; you just want something to put your phone and credit card in without having to carry a bag. If so, go for this one. You can easily hide it underneath your shirt.
$6.78 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Holographic fanny pack
Have you ever seen an accessory more festival ready than this? There are six different colors to choose from, all with a fun holographic sheen.
$11.19 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Nylon fanny pack with water bottle holder
Fanny packs really come in handy if you’re hiking or going on a long walk on a hot day. In both cases, you’ll definitely want to bring a bottle of water with you, and this fanny pack gives you a place to hold it.
$13.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Boho fanny pack
Another fanny pack that’s festival ready is this boho-inspired one. Choose from three different colors: beige, yellow or blue.
$12.86 at Walmart
12
Walmart
Disney fanny pack
Heading to Disney this summer? Get your fanny pack now instead of spending three times as much for a similar-looking one on the grounds. This unisex style can be transformed into a crossbody bag too.
$19.95 at Walmart
