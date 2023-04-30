12 Fanny Packs From Walmart That Won’t Make You Look Like A Dad

Walmart Fanny packs from Dalix, Reebook, and Ukap

You’ve already swapped your skinny jeans for wide-leg and have been eying a Matrix-inspired leather coat, but you haven’t really given into the ’90s trend until you’ve bought yourself a fanny pack. Between Barbiecore, music festival season and the continued popularity of hot girl walks, fanny packs are about to be literally everywhere.

Say what you will about crop tops and butterfly clips, but this is one trend that’s actually practical. Fanny packs walked so the Lululemon belt bag could run — and it’s all come full circle. Get in on the trend without dropping a lot of money with these 12 fanny packs available at Walmart.

