White Supremacist Nick Fuentes, who just last month dined with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, had a very different experience at an In-N-Out Burger joint in Los Angeles, where he was videotaped in a food fight.

A visibly angry Fuentes can be seen hurling his paper cup of soda at someone, and spraying several ducking patrons, with one complaining: “Whoah!”

BREAKING: Nick Fuentes food fight at In-N-Out (WITH AUDIO) pic.twitter.com/SliNbzXdWk — YZY Moment (@yzymoment) December 3, 2022

HuffPost has reached out to In-N-Out Burger representatives for comment.

Racist YouTuber Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, also known as Sneako, can be seen with Fuentes on the video.

He claimed in his own tweet posted early Saturday that the problem started when they were approached by a couple who “flipped us off” in the fast-food joint, and ended up throwing ketchup at them.

“We were attacked first,” he said in his tweet, attempting to clarify things before the incident “goes viral” and makes Fuentes “look bad.” He pointed to ketchup globs on a wall above where the two men were standing. Fuentes “retaliated” when he hurled his drink as the couple walked away, Sneako said.

Witnesses told TMZ that a couple did approach Fuentes, and after some verbal dispute, threw paper cups of ketchup at him. Fuentes left the restaurant about five minutes after he hurled his drink, according to TMZ.

One patron could be heard yelling at him as he walked out: “Fuck Nick Fuentes. You racist!”

That other dinner at Mar-a-Lago is causing a world of trouble for Trump, who appears to be cozying up more than ever to racist, homophobic antisemites. Trump has repeatedly claimed he had no idea who Fuentes was when he accompanied Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, to dinner.