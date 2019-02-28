Will Smith Debuts His New ‘Bucket List’ Series After He Turned 50

Will Smith has launched his new series, “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” inspired by a decision he made on his 50th birthday to do everything he’s “ever wanted to do.”

On Wednesday, the actor shared a teaser for his new show which sees him tackle a string of adventures, including skydiving, swimming with sharks and dancing – a skill the “Fresh Prince” himself admits he doesn’t have.

“I’ve achieved everything I’ve dreamed,” Smith can be heard saying in a promo for the show. “And I know fear of the unknown is keeping me from that divine wisdom. Every time I confront this fear I feel more free.”

He later added, “Here’s the thing about me and dancing, I can’t dance.”

The first episode of the Facebook Watch reality series, which premiered on Wednesday, captured Smith convincing his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, to go skydiving in Dubai.

During the episode, Pinkett Smith, who has her own Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” said, “I’m afraid of heights, I don’t like flying, and I never ever would think of jumping out of a plane as being fun. But because he asked me to, I couldn’t tell him no.”

Smith shared the trailer for his new series on Instagram Wednesday, garnering more than 1.2 million views. He made headlines after he celebrated his 50th birthday on Sept. 25, by bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.