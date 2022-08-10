Oscars Producer Weighs In On Will Smith's 'Very Public' Apology Video

The Oscars slap seen around the world continues to ricochet throughout Hollywood, as the award show’s producer, Will Packer, unpacked Will Smith’s recent and “very public” apology to Chris Rock.
Packer, who produced the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony in March, told Entertainment Tonight that he loves the fact that Smith is “being so transparent about his process” after slapping Rock on stage.
“He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse,” Packer said in a video posted Tuesday.
“I think that he’s got three decades in this business of being somebody that is the exact opposite of who he was in those few seconds,” the producer added. “And so I’m pulling for him.”
Smith broke his silence about the slap in July. He posted a nearly six-minute video in which he discussed the incident and said he’s “been doing a lot of thinking and personal work.”
“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” the “King Richard” actor said at the time.
“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he added.
After Smith apologized to Rock, he also apologized to the comedian’s family as well as his own fans, saying that he was “deeply remorseful.”
“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you ― I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world,” Smith said. “And, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”
Shortly after the video was released, an anonymous source close to Rock told People magazine that the comedian “doesn’t need to talk.”
“This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris. Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine,” the insider said earlier this month.