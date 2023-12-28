These Winter-Ready Leggings Are Basically Pants

Fear not: Cold outdoor temperatures don’t necessarily mean you need to start wearing hard pants with a fly. For the sake of staying cozy while being comfy, we rounded up our favorite winter leggings that will keep you warm as they stretch with you.
From fleece-lined to faux leather, these options are basically pants but still give you the comfort and compression of leggings. Grab a pair for running in the cold, lounging around the house or going out when you’d rather stay in bed but are trying to be “fun” and “exciting.”
Some are water-resistant, some are weather-proof, but all the warm and stylish options here will save you from real pants without sacrificing any body heat in the cold.
A pair of Spanx faux leather leggings to embrace your inner rockstar
A little edgy and cool while still being super wearable, these faux leather leggings hit you in all the right places. They have a shaping waistband and a contoured fit to keep your booty perky while still being thick enough to wear as pants. Best of all, there's no center seam, so say goodbye to awkward bunching in the front. Promising review:
"I originally borrowed a pair of these leggings from a friend. It was love at first try on. I had to get my own pair. They are so versatile - can be worn to work, just to kick it around town, or dressed up for a night out. They are comfortable and make me feel great about my body. Still show my curves but give me a little tuck where I need it." — Katie G.
A sporty pair of Lululemon cold weather running leggings
They're called running leggings, but you'll find yourself wearing them while running errands, too. Made from technical fleece with weather-repellent panels, they have a drawstring and ankle zips for a little extra shaping and pizazz. Wear then on a winter hike or run, or sport them during the day with a sweater and boots. Promising review:
"This is the cold weather running tight I have been waiting for Lululemon to make. It checks all the boxes: drawstring at the high waist, fleece inside, wind proof, ankle zips, zipper pocket for phone (although I prefer it on the back so the phone stays warm and dry under the jacket in rain/snow)" — Sara
A pair of fleece-lined Athleta leggings that look super chic
Stay cozy and warm while still looking put together with this pair of fleece-lined leggings from Athleta. They have masterfully placed and concealed pockets to hold all your belongings and an internal drawstring to ensure they fit great. Promising review:
"These fit super well and keep me toasty warm on my winter walks. Warm enough that I don't need a long puffer coat to keep my tush warm. Gray a nice neutral change from my usual black." — Athleta customer
Or another Athleta option that are basically legging cargo pants
Stay dry, warm and stylish with this pair of water-repellent hiking leggings from Athleta. They have pockets along the hips and thighs to hold your valuables and add a little visual interest. They're abrasion-resistant, so they won't snag or pill, and they're water-resistant to keep you cozy and dry on the go. Though they're made for hiking and outdoor sports, they're sharp enough to wear to the office or dinner. Promising review:
"I'm in secondary education and our primary goal when buying work clothes is to find that magic combo of comfort and professional. These leggings are perfect!! The pants themselves are very well made and so comfortable! Very practical when teaching and doing lab work. With all the pockets, you can hold a phone, keys, clicker and some random things students tend to hand you throughout the day. I wear them some days with boots similar to those in the picture and other days with sparkly converse. They look amazing with both styles. I have 2 pairs and about to purchase 2 other others. Athleta please make these in cherry red!!! I would die of excitement. Be sure bury me open casket while wearing these in cherry red." — Rachel S
A budget-friendly set of thermals you'll wear all winter
A great base layer, these lightweight, quick-dry leggings are stretchy and soft while still being comfortably compressive. The fabric has a brushed feel and offers a snug fit for layering under snow pants or jeans. Breathable and odor-resistant, you'll love to rock these on the ski slopes or later on the couch. Promising review
: "These base layer leggings are perfect! Super soft, stretchy and lightweight enough to wear under any pants without feeling like I have too many layers on. I will wear them around the house and to sleep in, but too thin to wear alone outside of the house. I bought the dark gray and the stormy night. I'm 5'6" 140 lbs with an apple shape (carry my extra weight in the middle with slim legs) and Large fits me perfect. I could likely wear a medium as well. I will be buying more now!" — dreamer7
A set of fleece-lined water-resistant thermals with helpful pockets
We've written about these reviewer-loved fleece-lined thermal leggings
before at HuffPost — and we will again. Owned and loved by senior editor Janie Campbell, these ultra-warm leggings have a high-waist fit with gentle midsection compression to keep you feeling snatched, and five utility pockets for your phone, keys and wallet. Campbell says they're great for extra coziness when lounging around the house or when spending time out in the cold. Promising review:
"I don't generally leave reviews unless I absolutely love or hate something. These leggings are one of the best pair I have ever bought! They have 2 pockets on both legs and a zip pocket in the back that is big enough for a phone (unless you have a tablet sized phone); think palm sized phone. They are comfortable and not restricting, and are warm but not too warm; down to 30s today and I did not feel chilled but house is around 70 and I was fine there too. They are a little long for my short legs but I don't mind the slight bunching. I got the burgundy XL which fits great! I am 215lbs at 5"4' and I have thicker thighs and butt for reference. Very happy with this purchase. I'll see how they hold up!" — Amy Lasley
Uniqlo's “ultra warm” leggings that promise to live up to their name
Known for their elevated basics, it's no surprise Uniqlo makes amazing winter leggings. They're moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable with a fluffy brushed lining that promises to feel great on the skin. The heat-absorbing fabric will help keep your body warm throughout the day.Promising review
: "Originally purchased to attend an outdoor sporting event, and worked perfectly under jeans. As someone whose thighs are always freezing, I can confidently say these are hands down the best base layer for cold weather. They kept me warm without being too bulky to wear under fitted jeans. Also love wearing them to lounge around the house when it gets chilly!" — Uniqlo customer