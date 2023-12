These Winter-Ready Leggings Are Basically Pants

A set of fleece-lined water-resistant thermals with helpful pockets

We've written about these reviewer-loved fleece-lined thermal leggings before at HuffPost — and we will again. Owned and loved by senior editor Janie Campbell, these ultra-warm leggings have a high-waist fit with gentle midsection compression to keep you feeling snatched, and five utility pockets for your phone, keys and wallet. Campbell says they're great for extra coziness when lounging around the house or when spending time out in the cold."I don't generally leave reviews unless I absolutely love or hate something. These leggings are one of the best pair I have ever bought! They have 2 pockets on both legs and a zip pocket in the back that is big enough for a phone (unless you have a tablet sized phone); think palm sized phone. They are comfortable and not restricting, and are warm but not too warm; down to 30s today and I did not feel chilled but house is around 70 and I was fine there too. They are a little long for my short legs but I don't mind the slight bunching. I got the burgundy XL which fits great! I am 215lbs at 5"4' and I have thicker thighs and butt for reference. Very happy with this purchase. I'll see how they hold up!" — Amy Lasley