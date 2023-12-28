These Winter-Ready Leggings Are Basically Pants

Fear not: Cold outdoor temperatures don’t necessarily mean you need to start wearing hard pants with a fly. For the sake of staying cozy while being comfy, we rounded up our favorite winter leggings that will keep you warm as they stretch with you.

From fleece-lined to faux leather, these options are basically pants but still give you the comfort and compression of leggings. Grab a pair for running in the cold, lounging around the house or going out when you’d rather stay in bed but are trying to be “fun” and “exciting.”

Some are water-resistant, some are weather-proof, but all the warm and stylish options here will save you from real pants without sacrificing any body heat in the cold.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.