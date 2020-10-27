Krystle Feher, TV and film makeup artist in New York City

"The pre-pandemic look is much more carefree and open. At the time there were only normal makeup artist level consideration for germs. We work very intimately with our clients, and are used to having above average sanitation practices, not only for the people in our chairs but for us, too. Post return-to-work-during-the-pandemic, things remain mostly the same for someone who has always been extra cautious, just with a little more flare. Of course, the mask and shield are a requirement now as a means to protect ourselves and others. The jumpsuit is style, as well as function. I’ve felt the need to embrace the 'post apocalyptic' vibe and a fashion jumpsuit really sells it for me, as well as being an easy on/off and fully covering option that allows me to wear something underneath and feel fully protected. It’s almost as if I have a full body mask on. I think it works as a means to calm clients as well, and anything you can do to make your client feel more comfortable in the chair is a win-win!"