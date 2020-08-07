HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s no secret that this summer is different.

While my WFH uniform has been reduced to matching bike short sets, I’ve been trying to make the most of lifted lockdown restrictions by dressing up on weekends for outdoor dining and park picnics with my quarantine crew.

After dusting off all of the sundresses, jumpsuits and summer tops in my closet, I realized I was in need of a new summer bag. Particularly one that was hand-free, and big enough to hold my hand sanitizer, face mask and more of these “new normal” essentials.

I found this this handwoven rattan crossbody bag during Amazon’s Big Style Sale back in June, and can confidently say it’s been my favorite joy-triggering Amazon purchase of the year — and not just because it’s made this summer still feel a tiny bit like normal.

It’s made of natural rattan fiber (but also comes in white rattan), and is extremely lightweight, while remaining roomy enough for bulkier items.

There’s a fabric liner that expands when you open it, so you don’t have to worry about your belongings spilling out. The adjustable strap makes it easy to switch between an on-the-shoulder length and crossbody styling, and a magnetic snap closure keeps your items secure.

Plus, the natural rattan with brown leather strap pairs perfectly with some of my favorite summer outfits. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it from strangers (even during this pandemic) and two of my friends ordered it from their phones because they loved it so much. If that’s not the best compliment, I’m not sure what is.

Whether you’re starting to (safely) venture out to social gatherings, or just want a cute accessory to wear on your weekly trip to the grocery store, this bag will make it feel a bit more like summer.