These $25 Cargo Pants Are TikTok’s Latest Viral Find

Target Wrangler relaxed-fit cargo pants from Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It’s no secret that TikTok consistently serves up serious fashion inspiration, whether it’s the athleisure-and-fanny pack look of the hot girl walk or the utter sartorial chaos of the weird girl aesthetic. Recently, the app lead us to a low-key wardrobe staple that’s perfect for a laid-back fall look — $25 Wrangler cargo pants from Target.



These relaxed fit pants are crafted from an 8.5-ounce twill and a touch of spandex, the latter of which means that they have some stretch to keep you from feeling restricted. They come in four neutral colors (khaki, brown, gray, and black) and are equipped with cargo pockets, in addition to two back welt pockets, front slash pockets and a tech pocket for devices.

Advertisement

Target Wrangler relaxed-fit cargo pants from Target.

The pants are available in men’s sizes, starting at 30 x 30 and extending up to 40 x 30, and based on the reviews, men and women alike are extremely happy with the fit and style. “I’m a woman and I love wearing these cargo pants,” wrote reviewer Jesss. “I’m on the curvy side, big thighs and these fit me so well. I’m 5’2 a size 12 in jeans and bought a 34x30.” B1778 wrote: “Nice for the price. My boyfriend loves these. He has 2 pairs and he keeps asking me to order him more.”

Advertisement

The viral popularity of these functional trousers is indicative of the workwear trend that’s been brewing for several years. Nate Stern, assistant designer at Perry Ellis, previously told HuffPost that “[t]he return of cargo and ‘work’ pants shows how consumers are gravitating towards more utilitarian and durable goods.”

Consider these unassuming trousers a cool and comfortable option for all of your fall activities. Reviewer Sam summed it up: “These are so trendy and nice while being affordable and they are amazing quality!! I’ve had these for 8 months and they have not faded and still look amazing!”

Target Wrangler relaxed-fit cargo pants from Target.