In a dramatic exchange with House impeachment investigators Friday, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch responded in real time to tweets President Donald Trump sent smearing her decadeslong tenure at the State Department.

Trump posted two tweets Friday morning blaming her for the circumstances of the countries she served in, then claimed the United States’ ability to enact foreign policy has improved since he took office and not “degraded” as Yovanovitch argued in her opening statement.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Yovanovitch served the U.S. for 33 years prior to her abrupt dismissal by Trump this May, including posts in regions like Mogadishu, Somalia, amid the civil war there; Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where she says the embassy building was sprayed with gunfire; and an attempted coup in Moscow in 1993, where she testified she was once literally “caught in crossfire between presidential and parliamentary forces.”

Regarding Trump’s claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “spoke unfavorably” about Yovanovitch, the rough transcript of their July 25 call shows Trump smearing her reputation to Zelensky, not the other way around.

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) briefly interrupted his council’s questioning to give her time to respond to the tweets.

“I — I don’t think I have such powers,” a clearly baffled Yovanovitch said, responding to the accusation that “everywhere [she] went turned bad.”

“I think that where I served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I’ve served in,” she continued.

“Ukraine, for example where there are huge challenges, including on the issue we’re discussing today of corruption … they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014. The Ukrainian people get a lot of credit for that. Part of that also goes to the United States and to me, as the ambassador in Ukraine.”

During a brief recess taken for members to attend a vote, Schiff told the media Trump’s tweets were an attempt at “witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States.”

Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Trump’s tweet attack on Marie Yovanovitch: “We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States.”#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/gp86scwdA7 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 15, 2019

Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) told reporters the tweets “will be considered” as obstruction of justice when drafting potential articles of impeachment.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who sits on the Intelligence Committee, also said she disagreed with Trump’s tweets.

Earlier in her testimony, Yovanovitch said she felt threatened by Trump in her efforts to help fight corruption in Ukraine. That was underscored by the rough transcript of the July 25 Trump-Zelensky call, in which Trump says of Yovanovitch, “Well, she’s going to go through some things.”

**HUGE MOMENT**



Marie Yovanovitch: 'She's going to go through some things.' It didn't sound good. It sounded like a threat.



Q: Did you feel threatened?



Yovanovitch: I did.#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/KpCTy29HLM — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 15, 2019

Asked to respond to the statement, Yovanovitch said, “I didn’t know what to think but I was very concerned. It didn’t sound good. It sounded like a threat.”

This story has been updated with additional information and comments from Schiff, Swalwell and Stefanik.