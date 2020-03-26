New York City’s coronavirus crisis exploded Wednesday, claiming 13 patients at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens in 24 hours. The toll was so immense that a refrigerated truck was parked outside to hold the dead, The New York Times reported.

“It’s apocalyptic,” Dr. Ashley Bray told the paper.

A statement from the city’s public hospital system called Elmhurst “the center of this crisis.”

“It’s the number one priority of our public hospital system right now,” New York City Health and Hospitals spokesman Christopher Millers said, per the New York Daily News. He added that the “virus continues to take an especially terrible toll on the elderly and people with preexisting conditions.”

.@nytimes has video from a hospital in Elmhurst, Queens. It is horrifying.



“We had to get a refrigerated truck to store the bodies of patients who are dying.”



“Five ventilators...there’s a mythical 100 ventilators out there that we haven’t seen.” https://t.co/zARPofu6pS pic.twitter.com/JxKl46H5RC — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) March 26, 2020

The overrun 545-bed hospital is transforming itself into a facility dedicated only to treating COVID-19 patients, the Times noted.

“It’s like working at a field hospital in the middle of a war zone,” an emergency room nurse told the New York Post. “New patients are lined up the doors and there aren’t enough beds to hold them. Equipment is running out faster than we can restock it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS A medical worker directs a patient to enter a COVID-19 testing site at Elmhurst Hospital Center.

New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported more than 20,000 confirmed cases and 280 deaths by early Thursday. Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the worst is yet to come, perhaps resulting in an astounding 40,000 people in the state needing intensive care. Just 3,000 ICU beds are currently available in the state, according to CBS News.