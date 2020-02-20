The 2020 Democratic Debate In Nevada Was The Most Watched In History

The ninth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election was the most watched in history, host NBC announced Thursday.

The network’s debate ― which aired Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. local time from Las Vegas ― averaged more than 19.6 million television viewers, making it the most watched Democratic debate in history, according to NBC. That number includes 5.3 million viewers in the 25-54 age range, which NBC said also made Wednesday’s event the top-rated Democratic debate ever in that key demographic.

“NBC’s digital performance also exceeded any of the network’s major political live events since the 2016 election,” the network said in a press release. “The debate live stream generated 13.5 million live video streams and nearly 22 million video views across all platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW on OTT devices, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The digital streams translate to an average audience of 417K viewers.”

NBC said the network got the numbers from Nielsen Fast National Data.

“So I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians’ ― and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said just minutes into the debate.

These are the highlights from Elizabeth Warren's 2020 candidate roast, a.k.a. the Nevada debate pic.twitter.com/aBRusK2f8k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 20, 2020

The night also brought out the long-simmering tension between Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with the two politically moderate Midwestern candidates repeatedly jabbing each other over experience and intelligence levels.

The debate was moderated by Lester Holt of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC”; Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press”; NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson; Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc; and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. The event came three days before the caucuses in Nevada, the third state to count delegates in the primary race after Iowa and New Hampshire.