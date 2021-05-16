A Very Relatable Martha Stewart Corrects 'Fake News' Story About Her Many Peacocks

In non-streaming-service-related peacock news, Martha Stewart would like you to know that her muster (yes, we had to look that up) of feathered friends numbers far more than a recent New York Post report would have you think.

Taking a break from sponcon-ing with Snoop Dogg and posting poolside thirst traps, the lifestyle mogul fired off what just might rank as the best tweet of the year to set the record straight about her menagerie of pets.

On Saturday, the Post referred to Stewart in an article about fellow peacock fan Sean Flynn and his recently published book “Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird,” claiming she is the owner of 16 birds on her sprawling upstate New York property.

A seemingly frustrated Stewart was then moved to publicly issue a correction, calling the Post “fake news” for undercounting her peacocks before revealing she actually has more.

“The nypost again ‘fake news’. They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable,” she wrote. “They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.”

She went on to make clear that Flynn was spared from her criticism, adding that he “sounds like a very nice bird lover and he understands the lore and beauty of this beautiful breed of bird.”

The Post has since amended its story to include a correct count of Stewart’s peacocks, which she has been quite vocal about in recent years.

Look no further than a March 2021 blog post, in which she describes in detail the variety of peafowl living on her property and their mating habits.

“I visit these beautiful birds every day. I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses,” she writes in another blog post. “My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal.”

Speaking with Town & Country about the hundreds of animals she keeps at her farm, including Friesian horses, canaries, geese, dogs, donkeys and chickens, Stewart said she more than had her hands full.

“They all take a tremendous amount of care because you have to keep them clean, and fed, and happy,” she told the magazine in 2019. “I don’t think I’m going to get too many animals in the near future.”

Stewart’s unhinged-in-the-best-way tweet immediately sparked a wave of praise and confusion on social media with many followers begging to know more about the peacocks in question.

