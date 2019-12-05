Singer Alanis Morissette and comedian Jimmy Fallon brought the holiday spirit to the New York City subway when they busked undercover in a clip that aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

The duo donned disguises to perform the Christmas song “The Little Drummer Boy” to unsuspecting passersby at 50th Street station. (Fallon has pulled the same busking stunt with other stars before, so it’s likely that some commuters knew something was afoot).

They then whipped off their hats, sunglasses and wigs for a rendition of Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” ― eliciting gasps from some of the audience and bringing dozens and dozens of people running to watch and record on their cell phones.

Check out the full clip above.