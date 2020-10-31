Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday slammed the “spinelessness” of embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), tweeting that he was “at the top when it comes to folding on your own values like a wet blanket.”
Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Graham ― who was a fierce critic of Donald Trump before the 2016 election, and has become a staunch supporter ever since ― after he suggested during his final debate against Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison that his rival would go “down the AOC road” on climate policy and destroy the economy.
Harrison, for the record, does not support Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.
The New York Democrat pulled no punches with her response to Graham, writing:
Ocasio-Cortez has clashed with Graham, who polls suggest is locked in a tight race to retain his seat, on multiple previous occasions.
Most notably, Graham ramped up the rhetoric against Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 when he described her and other progressive lawmakers as “anti-America” communists. Ocasio-Cortez at the time said Graham’s “biggest issue” with Trump’s racism was that “it doesn’t go far enough.”
