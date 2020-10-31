Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday slammed the “spinelessness” of embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), tweeting that he was “at the top when it comes to folding on your own values like a wet blanket.”

Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Graham ― who was a fierce critic of Donald Trump before the 2016 election, and has become a staunch supporter ever since ― after he suggested during his final debate against Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison that his rival would go “down the AOC road” on climate policy and destroy the economy.

Harrison, for the record, does not support Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

The New York Democrat pulled no punches with her response to Graham, writing:

.@LindseyGrahamSC I’m not sure you believe in *anything* except preserving yourself. & let’s not get started on your climate denial.



I’ve seen a lot of spinelessness in DC, but you’re at the top when it comes to folding on your own values like a wet napkin.



SC deserves better. https://t.co/daiXUObkTX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 31, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has clashed with Graham, who polls suggest is locked in a tight race to retain his seat, on multiple previous occasions.

Most notably, Graham ramped up the rhetoric against Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 when he described her and other progressive lawmakers as “anti-America” communists. Ocasio-Cortez at the time said Graham’s “biggest issue” with Trump’s racism was that “it doesn’t go far enough.”

I see @LindseyGrahamSC’s biggest issue w/ Trump’s racism is that it doesn’t go far enough - Graham wants to bring back 1950s McCarthyism, too.



GOP is doing this because they have no plan for our future.



We’re the ones fighting for healthcare, edu, good jobs, & they got nothing. https://t.co/pfAEATWbJl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019