GOP Strategist Shreds Whatabouting Republicans With Her Own ‘What About?’ Questions

CNN conservative commentator Alice Stewart ripped Republicans defending Donald Trump’s classified documents indictment by trying to spin it into attacks on his political rivals, including President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“The difficulty is that many Republicans are consumed with espousing ’whataboutisms,’” Stewart, a former adviser to multiple GOP presidential candidates, wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday.

Advertisement

“’What about Joe Biden? What about Hillary Clinton? What about Pence?’” Stewart imagined them saying, before adding her own “what about” questions:

“What about Donald Trump being responsible for his own actions? What about his absconding with intel secrets? What about the former president facing retribution for his lifetime of shameful and illegal behavior?”

Stewart also told supporters of the 2024 GOP front-runner Trump to “take your head out of the sand” about his chances of regaining the presidency.

“Take off your bedazzled rose-colored glasses and take a good hard look at the reality of this losing proposition,” she demanded, saying it was “time to turn the page on Trumpism.”