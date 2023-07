A foldable mini pool for pets or kiddos

Never stress about your pup overheating again. This portable, foldable mini pool works as a fun outdoor activity for little humans but also can be used indoors or out to bathe your furry friend. It has a water drainage system for easy cleaning and can be used as a ball pit for kids as well.I have two kids and a puppy and all 3 like this pool very much. It’s so much easier to put up and take down then an inflatable pool and has good durability. The puppy jumps in and out and all over and there hasn’t been any seen damage from nails. It’s easy to fold away and I just prefer this to the numerous kiddy pools I’ve had for the kids over the years." — christine