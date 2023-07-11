ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Shop On Prime Day

On this list of home essentials, clothes, children’s toys and more, everything is $30 or less for Prime Day.
By 

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNBY4KMX?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iPhone chargers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNBY4KMX?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">iPhone chargers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RD44V6Z?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aragon oil shampoo and conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RD44V6Z?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Aragon oil shampoo and conditioner</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ML3WSNQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="women&#x27;s hiking pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ML3WSNQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d654e4b065a315ba4e14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">women's hiking pants</a>.
Amazon
iPhone chargers, Aragon oil shampoo and conditioner and women's hiking pants.

Prime Day is a great time to finally spring for that marked-down Vitamix or iRobot Roobma you’ve been eyeing for months. Yet, it’s also an ideal moment to stock up on more affordable items that are made even cheaper with the day’s sales. To help you find the best budget-friendly sales for you and your family, we rounded up our favorite items that are currently retailing for $30 or less.

From home goods to body products, we collected an array of buys you’ll get a ton of use out of, at a price that will make you do the happy dance. While they may not be big-ticket purchases, they’re practical things you’ll be sure to use every day and will be psyched to see for unbeatable prices.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Argan oil shampoo and conditioner
With a dreamy smell and silky results, you'll love this set of OGX argan oil shampoo and conditioner. It will leave your hair feeling soft and smooth for days.

Promising review: "We love it. A heavenly aroma that makes taking a shots encourages on to take showers often. Get as soon as possible. You’ll feel the difference. Smoooooth." — Gregory H. Talley
Shop sale at Amazon
2
Amazon
Zesty Paws dog and cat food supplement
Give your furry friend some extra love with this liquid food supplement made from wild Alaskan salmon. It can go on wet or dry food for cats and dogs and helps maintain a shiny coat, skin moisture, joint function and immune and heart health.

Promising review: "I have been using this for my husky and heeler for about half a year now and they love it so much! It also really does keep their cost soft, buy this!" — Ethan D
Shop sale at Amazon
3
Amazon
A 12-pack of women's Saucony performance socks
Give your feet a little cushion during a run or workout with this set of 12 no-show performance socks from Saucony. The mesh ventilation makes them breathable and comfy and the arch support keeps you secure.

Promising review: "These may be the best socks I've ever had. I bought these almost a year and a half ago, and wear them 5 days a week at my job where I am on my feet for 6-9 hours a day. After so many washes and wears, they're still soft, plush, tough, and their colors are still vibrant. Most other socks I've worn for work get holes in the heels in far less time, but I am super happy with these because they have held up amazingly well." — Amanda H.
Shop sale at Amazon
4
Amazon
Foam pogo jumper
Help your little one with their balance and coordination with these well-reviewed foam block pogo-stick style toys. Your child can hop on it for hours at end and it comes in a ton of styles.

Promising review: "Purchased this for my very active granddaughter! She had it figured out by the end of the day. She loves this toy! She is 4 years old. I gifted it to her for her birthday. It's going strong!" — Laura Huffington
Shop sale at Amazon
5
Amazon
An Otterbox iPhone 13 case
Protect your phone without adding too much bulk to your pocket or purse with this sleek and slim iPhone 13 case from durable brand Otterbox. The hard outer shell protects your phone and is compatible with MagSafe charging.

Promising review: "I love this purple case. It has protected my phone very well. I especially like the charger cover which has helped to protect against liquids and dust entering the phone." — Nina
Shop sale at Amazon
6
Amazon
A two pack of Old Spice Swagger 2-in-1
What's better than a big bottle of good-smelling shampoo and conditioner? A two-pack of two-in-one good-smelling shampoo and conditioner. This set will have your shower stocked for months to come.

Promising review: "Smells good and gets the job done nicely. The bottles are very generously sized and its a good no frills shampoo that will last you quite a while before you have to order more of it." — Benjamin Danielsen
Shop sale at Amazon
7
Amazon
Orgain plant-based protein powder
Add some extra protein to your day with this vanilla plant-based powdered supplement that easily mixes into food or drinks. It’s free from gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, plus it's kosher with no extra sugar added.

Promising review: "This protein powder tastes great, has a solid amount of complete protein, and has no downsides in the past month I've been using it. Would recommend, especially if you can't consume whey protein powders." — T
Shop sale at Amazon
8
Amazon
A re-fillable Gillette razor with four heads
It's one razor, four refills and a price you can’t beat. With a large lubrication strip and five anti-friction blades to ensure a smooth glide, the Gillette Fusion 5 will soon become your favorite razor.

Promising review: "I was at my son's place and used his Fusion and was immediately hooked. Closer and smoother shave with minimal effort. When I got back from his place I went online and ordered it the same day. No looking back." — K J Balboa
Shop sale at Amazon
9
Amazon
A foldable mini pool for pets or kiddos
Never stress about your pup overheating again. This portable, foldable mini pool works as a fun outdoor activity for little humans but also can be used indoors or out to bathe your furry friend. It has a water drainage system for easy cleaning and can be used as a ball pit for kids as well.

Promising review: "I have two kids and a puppy and all 3 like this pool very much. It’s so much easier to put up and take down then an inflatable pool and has good durability. The puppy jumps in and out and all over and there hasn’t been any seen damage from nails. It’s easy to fold away and I just prefer this to the numerous kiddy pools I’ve had for the kids over the years." — christine
Shop sale at Amazon
10
Amazon
A powerful lantern that can run for up to 30 days
Whether you love to camp or just want some light in case of a storm or power outage, this compact lantern can go from light from super bright (1000 lumens) to an ambient amber candle flicker. It will run for 12-30 hours on one set of batteries, depending on the light level, with a durable lightbulb that should never need to be replaced.

Promising review: "I did a lot of research in which battery lantern was best, this scored high and I agree. Easy to use, good variety in brightness/dimness, thoughtful design on the handle & hanging features." — DMarie
Shop sale at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of 45 extra-large Tide pods
Clean 45 big loads of laundry with this set of heavy-duty XL pods. They’re bigger than traditional Tide pods, offering even more power cleaning on dirty clothes, with the same great scent.

Promising review: "My husband works in construction in 90 and above temperatures. Before I tried this product we were throwing his stinky clothes away. This takes all the smells out and the shirts smell like new. I recommend this to everyone I know. Exceptional product." — Joan
Shop sale at Amazon
12
Amazon
84-inch darkening curtains
Who said darkening curtains needed to be ugly? This set of curtains is 52 inches wide by 84 inches long and comes in an array of colors and patterns to spruce up any space. They’re machine-washable and can help control the temperature and noise in your home.

Promising review: "These curtains are so much more beautiful than the pictures. I am very happy with how they look and the quality is exceptional. Even the packaging was smart. Will definitely be buying more from this company in the future." — Jennifer E. Kelly
Shop sale at Amazon
13
Amazon
Water-resistant hiking pants
These water resistant, quick-dry hiking pants are so sharp, you could wear them off trail and no one would know. They have UPF sun protection of 50+ and are made of 4-way stretch fabric that moves with you.

Promising review: "These pants are as comfortable at 80° as at 40°. They breathe, shield from wind, fit well. They have enough stretch for easy mobility. Lots of zipper pockets. For colder weather, I just wore a pair of felt lined leggings underneath. They wash easily, dry quickly. I was worried a bit at first about the super lightweight synthetic fabric but having field tested these for a couple of weeks from Arizona to Montana, I can say they are comfortable, easy, practical and, so far, quite durable." — S. Clement
Shop sale at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of three clear stacking boxes
These clear multifunctional stacking storage bins can be used separately to bring some order to a smaller space or combined to create a mini cabinet. They open from the top and the side and are perfect for cars, kitchens or even your bedroom or bathroom.

Promising review: "Needed something to hold my cleaning supplies in my car for my mobile cleaning business and these were perfect! Easy to assembly and seem sturdy. I like the magnets on the front doors the last storage unit I had the drawers didn't stay closed but so far these are great." — Judy J Johnson
Shop sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
Wrangler cargo shorts with stretch
A modern take on the classic cargo shorts, these Wrangler bottoms have ample pockets and a little extra stretch, but don’t look too bulky or outdated. They come in a selection of colors and patterns in a relaxed fit.

Promising review: "I was looking for lightweight shorts to play golf in. These fit the bill. Comfortable with great pockets. Front pockets are nice and deep." — Steve B. Hughes
Shop sale at Amazon
16
Amazon
A molded eye mask
Give yourself the gift of a good night’s rest with this highly-rated contoured sleep mask. It has eye cups that form comfortably around your face, giving you extra darkness without sticking to your eyelashes.

Promising review: "If you like comfortable sleep masks this one is the best one I’ve tried. It keeps light out while allowing you to open your eyes when wearing it. There’s no pressure on the eyelids or lashes either. I give these to everyone who stays overnight with us. They all love it. Great gift idea!" — RPK
Shop sale at Amazon
17
Amazon
A set of three USB-C lighting chargers
Keep a charger in every room of your home with this set. It comes with three USB-C wall charging blocks and lightning cords to ensure all your Apple devices have juice when you need them to.

Promising review: "This product is perfect for what I need it for. Charges quickly, cord length is plenty long and tucks away quite nicely. You get (3) blocks and (3) cords. Its a great deal, you will not be disappointed." — Diddy
Shop sale at Amazon
18
Amazon
A three-pack of Sensodyne toothpastes
Stock up for the whole family with this set of three Sensodyne toothpastes. The formula is made for sensitive teeth but still helps with whitening and cavity prevention.

Promising review: "This bulk set is great for people with sensitive teeth, I really like this brand and have used it almost exclusively personally for our family. Each tube lasts us a while and since it comes in bulk you have backups already to go" — hob gadling
Shop sale at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pack of 24 Play-Doh
Did you even know they made 24 colors of Play-Doh? You do now! This set comes with two dozen easy-to-open 3-ounce cans and will keep your little one engaged again and again.

Promising review: "Play Doh is a classic staple. This pack was a great deal and has all of the colors shown. I honestly thought they'd be repeated colors but I was pleasantly surprised that they are not duplicates. This pack would make an excellent gift or purchase for arts & crafts. I will purchase again." — B
Shop sale at Amazon
20
Amazon
Taco vs. Burrito card game
Created by a kid, it’s no wonder that Taco Vs. Burrito has quickly become a fan favorite for family game night. It’s a quick-moving card game for little and big kids a like that will have the whole family laughing.

Promising review: "My 6yr old grandson is crazy about playing games and he loved this one. We played it at least 15 times during a recent 3 day visit. Great family game!" — Tfarm
Shop sale at Amazon
21
Amazon
A fitted sheet with an extra-deep pocket
Spruce up your bedroom or add some love to your linen closet with this budget-friendly deep-pocket fitted sheet. It fits 18-to-24-inch high mattresses and comes in over a dozen colors.

Promising review: "I have been searching for a fitted sheet that stays on my purple mattress for awhile now and my hunt is finally over! These sheets have deeper pockets and stays on really well. They are also very soft and the color is vibrant. I will definitely be keeping these in my favs list for the next time I need sheets!" — Kelli
Shop sale at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

KitchenAid multipurpose kitchen shears

19 Amazon Hidden Gems That This Shopping Editor Recommends Buying On Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE