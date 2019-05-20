Amy Schumer Gets Hilariously Real With Breast Pump Instagram

In the two weeks since giving birth to her first child, Amy Schumer has been comically candid about the unglamorous sides of parenthood.

The comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed a baby boy, Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5. On May 18, Schumer shared a funny Instagram post featuring an accessory many new moms know all too well: a breast pump.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” she captioned the photo along with the hashtags #schumerpump and #ootd (“outfit of the day”). She also tagged “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who led a campaign to turn #ootd into a national holiday.

Schroeder commented on the post, writing “An OOTD for the ages.” Actress Selma Blair commented “Milk it,” and the official Bravo account added, “Schumerpump Rules.”

On Mother’s Day, she posted a photo of herself sitting on the toilet while wearing a hospital gown and hooked up to IVs. “Milf alert 1 o’clock,” the caption read.

With her breast pump pic, Schumer joins legions of fellow famous moms who have shared their adventures in pumping.

In 2017, Pink took a mirror selfie while pumping and posted it with the hashtag ”#pumpupthejams.” Kourtney Kardashian shared a pumping picture while in Las Vegas in 2015, and Olivia Wilde posted one the following year.