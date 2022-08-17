Amy Schumer Insists She’s 'Not Shading' Tom Holland With Social Media Mental Health Joke

Comic Amy Schumer wants fans to know a joke about social media and mental health wasn’t a dig at actor Tom Holland, who recently revealed that he’s taking a respite from some online platforms.

On Sunday, the stand-up comedian posted a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram about what she’s doing to maintain her mental health.

“I’ve decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout,” Schumer quipped in the video, pointing to her face.

“And being in my 40s, it’s actually really good for me to watch all of ‘Love Island’ and all of ‘The Bachelors,’ whether in paradise or just normal mansions,” she added, referring to the reality television franchises. “So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical [and] mental well-being.”

Schumer’s video came a day after Holland, the star of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” shared on Instagram that he’s temporarily stepping away from social media.

On Tuesday, Schumer posted on the platform to clarify her earlier comments, People reported.

“Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!” she wrote, alongside a spider emoji.

In his own video, Holland spoke about how online platforms affect him.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back.”

He continued: “There is an awful stigma against mental health. And I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness can be reached at 1-888-950-6264 for information and referral services. GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.