Anderson Cooper: Trump Can't Sic A Foreign Government On U.S. Lawmakers, But He Just Did

Anderson Cooper called out President Donald Trump on Thursday for apparently breaching the Constitution when he urged a foreign government to punish members of Congress who had been critical of him.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to bar Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering Israel in retaliation for their support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Netanyahu took the action following “intense pressure” from Trump, The New York Times reported, and shortly after the president appeared to flaunt his influence in a tweet:
The CNN News host argued that Trump’s targeting of American lawmakers in their official duties could violate the Speech or Debate Clause in Article 1 of the Constitution.
“The president and the courts have a sworn duty to not interfere with duly elected lawmakers going about their jobs,” Cooper said. “Which, today, it seems the president did — with a foreign government’s help, no less.”
“This is certainly not normal,” Cooper added. “Except abnormal is kind of now normal.”
Check it out in the video above.