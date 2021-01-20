POLITICS

Barack Obama Shares Sweet Message Of Congratulations For 'My Friend' Joe Biden

"This is your time," the former president tweeted to the president-elect.

Former President Barack Obama sent a short and sweet message of congratulations to Joe Biden ahead of the latter’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden!” Obama tweeted at Biden, who served as his vice president for eight years, after outgoing President Donald Trump had departed from the White House.

“This is your time,” Obama added, alongside an image of the pair walking together, their hands on each other’s backs.

