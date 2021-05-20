“There were three of us in this marriage,” Diana said, “so it was a bit crowded.”

Accusations that the interview had been secured through trickery emerged in the following months. The BBC cleared Bashir of wrongdoing in 1996, saying its editors had looked into the matter.

Fresh allegations from Spencer, however, prompted the BBC to commission a full report late last year. The outlet tapped Lord John Dyson, a former judge, to investigate.