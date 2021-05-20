An investigation into former BBC journalist Martin Bashir has concluded that he “deceived and induced” Earl Charles Spencer to help him secure a major television interview with the earl’s sister, Princess Diana.
The interview, which aired on Nov. 20, 1995, was a bombshell: Diana revealed that Prince Charles had been unfaithful to her by maintaining a relationship with a former girlfriend, Camilla Parker-Bowles.
“There were three of us in this marriage,” Diana said, “so it was a bit crowded.”
Accusations that the interview had been secured through trickery emerged in the following months. The BBC cleared Bashir of wrongdoing in 1996, saying its editors had looked into the matter.
Fresh allegations from Spencer, however, prompted the BBC to commission a full report late last year. The outlet tapped Lord John Dyson, a former judge, to investigate.
Dyson concluded that Bashir and the BBC “fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark.” The journalist made a “serious breach” of the news organization’s code of conduct, Dyson wrote.
The report confirms that Bashir roped graphic designer Matt Wiessler into designing fake bank statements, which Wiessler believed would be used as film props. (Dyson explicitly does not blame Wiessler for his role in the deception.) The statements were made to look like they belonged to three people: Alan Waller, a former employee of Spencer; Commander Patrick Jephson, Diana’s private secretary; and Commander Richard Aylard, Prince Charles’ private secretary.
Bashir claimed the statements proved that people close to Diana were betraying her by accepting payments in exchange for details about her life, and the report found that he showed them to Spencer. The earl then reached out to his sister with the information and helped arrange for her to meet with the journalist.
Notably, Dyson concluded that Diana appeared to be set on doing a television interview by late summer of 1995, saying that she would “probably have agreed to be interviewed by any experienced and reputable reporter in whom she had confidence.” She was also pleased with the interview in the immediate aftermath of it, according to the report.
Bashir stepped down from his role at the BBC last week, citing ongoing health problems relating to a bout of COVID-19.