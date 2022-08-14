Shopping

These Fan-Favorite Acne Products Are Available At Walmart

Holy grail products to prevent pimples and zap those zits away, all at an affordable price.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Acne products from Walmart.
Walmart
Acne products from Walmart.

You may have thought you were done dealing with acne after your teen years, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for many of us. And with this intense summer heat, our skin is even more prone to acne thanks to sweat, increased oils, and sunscreen residue.

The good news is that you don’t have to shell out the big bucks to treat your troubled dermis — Walmart has you covered, especially when it comes to cult-favorite, reader-approved products that have proven results. Ahead, find some highly-rated acne products to keep pimples at bay.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A classic toner
Toner refreshes the skin while taking away traces of dirt and makeup your cleanser may have left behind. Without toner, these impurities can clog pores, resulting in blemishes. This witch hazel elixir has been a prized pick for years, and now Thayer's makes a toner with salicylic acid specifically designed for acne-prone skin. With an almost 5-star rating, this formula is just as popular as the original.
$14.97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A tiny-but-mighty acne patch
Draw out pus and shrink the size of your pimple with these petite patches. Simply place one on your pimple overnight and awake to find a visibly smaller blemish (and even some pus on the patch). Reviewer Lisa stated, “This has helped me so much from having bad breakouts caused from wearing a mask. Simply a MUST have product!!”
$12.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A forever-favorite drying lotion
This small glass bottle contains a powerful, fast-acting acne spot treatment. Formulated in the 1960s, this product has decades of proven results. Just use a cotton swab to dab a small amount of this pink lotion before bed and wake up with visibly reduced pimples. The formula contains salicylic acid, zinc oxide, and sulfur to draw out impurities within the blemish.
$17 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Prescription strength acne gel (without the prescription)
Back in the day, you needed a prescription from the dermatologist to get Differin, but a version of this treatment is currently available over-the-counter. The main ingredient is adapalene gel, a strong retinoid. If you’re breaking out in several areas rather than just having the occasional pimple, add this product to your routine. (Note that the FDA advises that “[w]omen who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breast-feeding should ask a doctor before use.”)
$14.97 at Walmart
5
Potent power in a small pad
The powerful ingredients in these anti-blemish pads will clear your pores and prevent future acne breakouts. Just wash your face as you normally would, and then swipe the rounds on your clean skin. You may feel a slight tingle after using them — that means they’re working. With a 4.5 star rating, this Noxzema product has reviewers ravings. Tamara wrote: “LOVE LOVE LOVE these pads. I can't get this kind of clear skin from any other pad.”
$4.47 at Walmart
6
CeraVe
A dermatologist-recommended cleanser
CeraVe’s facial cleanser is beloved for its simple, fragrance-free formula that works for many skin types. For those prone to blemishes, the Renewing SA Cleanser is a great option, as it contains salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin while targeting acne, in addition to soothing and moisturizing irritated skin.
$9.87 at Walmart
7
Aveeno
A moisturizer that won't inflame a breakout
Even out your skin tone and improve your skin’s texture with Aveeno’s Clear Complexion Acne-Fighting Moisturizer. This facial lotion contains salicylic acid to control acne breakouts. Reviews for this product are overwhelmingly positive. Phip wrote: “Omg, this saved me. Literally! In a matter of weeks I got rid of a lot of bad acne and scars, I continue to use it to keep them away.”
$15.77 at Walmart
8
Starface
Blemish stickers with some celestial pizzazz
Similar to Mighty Patch, Starface’s Hydro-Stars are pimple patches that speed up the skin’s healing process. The main difference is that rather than a discreet translucent dot, these cheerful stickers are yellow and star-shaped. Don’t let their good looks fool you — they still pack a punch; reducing inflammation and preventing bacteria from entering the pimple, all while helping blemishes shrink faster.
$14.97 at Walmart
9
Neutrogena
Bye-bye, bacne
If facial acne isn’t your problem, Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash is a great option for clearing up back acne, or “bacne.” This oil-free body wash contains salicylic acid to fight breakouts anywhere on the body, and with moisturizing glycerin, your skin is less likely to dry out after using it.
$7.37 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A TikTok-viral face mask
You’ve probably seen this product on TikTok: a man applies this mask, rubbing the stick on his face, and soon after a ton of blackheads come to the surface. These impurities are easily wiped away with a tissue. In reality, there are no products with that miraculous ability, but this is still a great mask for those dealing with acne. It has an almost perfect five-star review. “I have acne prone skin and this helps tremendously with my black heads, pimples, and redness once or twice per week, wrote reviewer Whitney. “It's SUPER easy to use and smells delightful.”
$7.99 at Walmart

Before You Go

Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set

33 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They're Truly "Obsessed" With

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautywalmartskin care acne

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

If Your Dog Or Cat Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Vet

Food & Drink

White Influencers Are Erasing The Latinx Origins Of Food

Parenting

This Toddler Tantrum Fix Takes Only 10 Minutes

Wellness

16 Easy Exercises That Can Improve Your Posture

Work/Life

Try Holding Your Hands Like This If You Want To Win People Over

Food & Drink

The Only Kind Of Knife You Should Use To Slice A Tomato

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They're Truly 'Obsessed' With

Shopping

Meet The Highest-Rated Vacuum Cleaners At Walmart

Shopping

38 Things For People Who'd Rather Cancel Their Flight Than Check A Bag

Style & Beauty

The Best Makeup Products To Make You Look Awake, Even When You're Dead Tired

Shopping

This Small-Space Cookware Is Perfect For Dorms

Parenting

German Kids Go To School With Giant Cones. Here's Why.

Wellness

What Is Langya? Here's Everything We Know About The Virus So Far.

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Jewelry That We Can't Stop Raving About

Shopping

These Dorm Room Mini Fridges Are Actually Kind Of Cool (And Cold)

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Cook The Best Steak You've Ever Had

Shopping

Power Up With 8 Of The Highest-Rated Portable Phone Chargers On Amazon

Wellness

Monkeypox Is Now A Public Health Emergency. Here's What That Means.

Shopping

Tattoos And Weird Tan Lines Are No Match For This Body Makeup

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Shopping

This Amazingly Gross Foot Peel Transforms Rough And Callused Feet

Style & Beauty

Skinny '90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here's How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Shopping

35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Relationships

How To Process The Death Of Someone Who Negatively Affected Your Life

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This TikTok-Viral Micro-Fan Is Peak Personal Cooling

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

This Car Seat Backpack Is A Hands-Free Hack For Flying With Kids