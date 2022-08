These Fan-Favorite Acne Products Are Available At Walmart

A TikTok-viral face mask

You’ve probably seen this product on TikTok: a man applies this mask, rubbing the stick on his face, and soon after a ton of blackheads come to the surface. These impurities are easily wiped away with a tissue. In reality, there are no products with that miraculous ability, but this is still a great mask for those dealing with acne. It has an almost perfect five-star review. “I have acne prone skin and this helps tremendously with my black heads, pimples, and redness once or twice per week, wrote reviewer Whitney . “It's SUPER easy to use and smells delightful.”