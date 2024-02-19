14 Beloved Legging Brands That Aren't Lululemon

Purchasing a fresh pair of leggings is always a delightful experience, regardless of whether you’re the kind of person who wears them daily, relegates them to gym or reserves them for lounging peacefully at home. And while most people seem to have their favorite leggings brand locked in, there’s no time like the present to explore all options.

Lululemon is a mainstay for many athleisure enthusiasts, but if you’re looking for an alternative, we’ve got you covered. The internet is awash with popular, highly-coveted leggings brands, and many of them retail below Lululemon’s premium price point. They range from super-soft and cozy leggings to high-performance leggings that are ideal for workouts. Below, we’ve curated a handy list of some of the most popular brands available at a range of price points, so you can pick up a new pair for your workouts, coffee runs and everything in between.