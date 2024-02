14 Beloved Legging Brands That Aren't Lululemon

Alo Yoga

If you go to workout classes, there's a good chance you've seen some pretty chic girlies sporting Alo leggings. This stylish brand knows how to infuse major style into even the most basic workout items, like these high-waisted “airbrush” leggings . Available in a range of cool colors, they're smoothing and sculpting, and would look just as cool with a button down, blazer and loafers as they would with sneakers and a hoodie. Alo also has a variety of different legging lengths, fabrics and styles, so be sure to check out the brand's entire roster of goodies.