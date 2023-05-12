Trying to find the best sunscreen for your skin type requires a fair amount of trial and error. The market is flooded with options, and it’s difficult to know which formulations provide the most reliable protection without causing other issues like breakouts or irritation. One thing to know is that sunscreens are often made with either chemical or mineral active ingredients, and you might be surprised to find that one may be a better fit for your skin and lifestyle than the other.

Mineral sunscreens reflect UV radiation off the skin’s surface using ingredients like zinc and titanium to physically block harmful rays from being absorbed into the skin, said Dr. Brandan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. Conversely, Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology, said that chemical sunscreens “work by absorbing the sun’s rays, then converting them into heat that is released from the skin to protect against sun damage.” While these ingredients are widely considered safe and non-toxic, they have not been studied as extensively as mineral sunscreens, she said.

“Chemical sunscreens may feel more elegant — they rub in nicely and don’t leave a white cast behind,” said Shirazi, however, she went on to say that they can cause more irritation, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin. “I suggest using mineral SPF if you are prone to skin reactions,” she said. Camp noted that mineral sunscreens are also a great option “for those with concerns about the absorption of chemical sunscreen ingredients into the body,” like people who are pregnant or those with other sensitivities and health issues.

Both experts recommended using a minimum of SPF 30 on a daily basis for baseline sun protection, and Camp noted that the American Academy of Dermatology also recommends using a product that offers both broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant.

When on the hunt for a good mineral sunscreen, look for physical blockers that are formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. “Some products may include additional ingredients to help moisturize skin or offer antioxidant properties, such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, respectively,” Camp said.

Below, we rounded up a selection of mineral sunscreens inspired by our experts’ guidance. They come at a range of price points and can be purchased at popular retailers like Amazon, Sephora and Target.

Wearing SPF daily is a vital part of any skin care routine and in fact is the single best weapon against typical signs of aging, from sun damage to wrinkles, dark spots and beyond. Pick one up and keep your skin looking and feeling its best for years to come.