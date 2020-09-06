The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In September 2020

The new movies on Netflix:

Premise: In this psychological drama written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, a woman goes on a road trip with her boyfriend to meet his parents at their farmhouse. She’s debating ending the relationship, which is only a few weeks old. The trip devolves into mysterious oddities that appear to be horrific manifestations of her anxiety.

The movie is loosely based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Iain Reid.

Setting: A remote farm

Netflix descriptors: “Cerebral” and “dark”

Netflix The opening shot in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things."

How it starts: The camera pans down over a sickeningly orange and green floral wallpaper. The film has a 4:3 aspect ratio, leaving much black blank space on either side of the scenes to create a deep frame.

The camera pivots to another floral wallpaper as the main character narrates the title in a near whisper, “I’m thinking of ending things.”

Notable cast: Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons and David Thewlis

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Bonus: Netflix created a YouTube channel called “Netflix Film Club” that mimics those film nerd channels that dissect director choices. The channel released a roughly seven-minute primer on Kaufman’s movies.

Premise: In this stoner action comedy written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, a stoner happens to see a drug kingpin and crooked cop kill someone. The kingpin sends his henchman after the stoner and his small-time dealer. Together, the two try to escape the multi-day pursuit with their lives.

Setting: Los Angeles in the late 2000s

Netflix descriptors: “Forceful,” “goofy” and “exciting”

Sony Pictures/"Pineapple Express" The opening shot of "Pineapple Express."

How it starts: In a black and white shot backed by ominous orchestra music, a car drives over a remote field as text explains this is 1937 in “The United States of America.”

Two men who look like government officials get out of the car and head to a pile of rocks. One of the men lifts the “rocks” as the pile was actually a door to an underground tunnel. They climb in.

Notable cast: Gary Cole, Amber Heard, James Franco, Danny McBride, Rosie Perez, Craig Robinson and Seth Rogen

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Bonus: Franco and Rogen reprised their characters for a skit at the 2008 Oscars. The two actors watched clips from movies that year while playing their stoned roles.

