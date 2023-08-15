Hey Dude and Zappos Hey Dude Wally shoes and Sanuk Chibas.

Whether you’re looking for easy shoes to keep by the door, you’re dealing with an injury or dexterity issue or just want an effortless pair of kicks that still look sharp, we rounded up the highest-rated and most stylish men’s slip-on shoes that don’t have shoelaces.

Some are sneakers, some are loafers and some are just casual kicks perfect for everyday wear, but all are easy to put on and beloved by the men who wear them.

Advertisement

Spruce up your work wardrobe, sprinkle in some new options to your closet and give your feet a little treat with these good-looking, easy-access shoes that go with all sorts of outfits and feel comfortable for long-time wear.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.