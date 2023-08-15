ShoppingStyleShoesmens style

If you're looking for an effortless pair of kicks that still look sharp, these are the best options around.
Whether you’re looking for easy shoes to keep by the door, you’re dealing with an injury or dexterity issue or just want an effortless pair of kicks that still look sharp, we rounded up the highest-rated and most stylish men’s slip-on shoes that don’t have shoelaces.

Some are sneakers, some are loafers and some are just casual kicks perfect for everyday wear, but all are easy to put on and beloved by the men who wear them.

Spruce up your work wardrobe, sprinkle in some new options to your closet and give your feet a little treat with these good-looking, easy-access shoes that go with all sorts of outfits and feel comfortable for long-time wear.

1
Zappos
A classic pair of Vans slip-ons
Zappos rating: 5 out of 5 stars

A favorite across ages and genders, it's no wonder Vans' classic slip-ons have a perfect five-star rating. These kicks come in a ton of colors and styles, like this super sleek perforated leather option. They have a solid sole that gives your foot support, but they're still lightweight, easy to put on and look cool with literally every outfit.

Promising review: "Great shoes to keep my feet cool. I can wear these in Spring, Summer and Fall just by changing from thin socks to thick socks. The grey color goes with almost any pants." — Rob S
$41.24+ at Zappos
2
Zappos
A cozy pair of Sanuk Chibas with worn in edges
Zappos rating: 5 out of 5 stars

These babies are effortlessly cool, with a solid sole to keep you feeling supported on long days. Reviews say they break-in wonderfully, but run a bit small, so if you're in between sizes you may want to go up.

Promising review: "Nothing else compares to the shoes. The level of comfort right out of the box is beyond description. My second pair, and I am a customer for life." — Alan W
$64.95 at Zappos
3
Kizik
Kizik laceless sneakers you can easily slide into
Kizik.com rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Kizik is know for easy-access shoes that you don't need to bend over to put on but can just slide your feet into, and the brand’s new Venice style is no different. Easily slip your piggies in and enjoy the comfort and ease of these cool sneakers. They can be dressed down with shorts and jeans or dressed up with slacks and a collar shirt.

Promising review: "These are my 4th pair of Kizik's. It's fair to say, I'm addicted. They are so comfortable right out of the box. These are a great summer shoe, looks great, easy to slip on and so comfy." — Gary B.
$89 at Kizik
4
Hey Dude
A pair of Hey Dude Wally stretch shoes you'll never take off
Heydude.com rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

I have purchased a pair of Hey Dudes for my myself and my father, and we both have been fully converted. They have a cork-layered insole that's incredibly comfortable and don't get too hot or sweaty, and they come in so many colors and patterns. While they technically have a shoelace, it's elastic and not meant to be tied, and they're super lightweight while still supportive for long-time wear. They're not quite a sneaker, not a loafer, and look great whether you're going to the beach or out to dinner.

Promising review: "These are the lightest, most comfortable shoes I've ever had!! My son is gonna love his!!" — Micheal H.
$64.99 at Hey Dude$35.88+ at Amazon
5
Rothy's
A pair of machine-washable knit Rothy's loafers
Rothys.com rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

If you didn't know the beloved machine-washable Rothy's come in men's styles, boy, do we have good news for you. Comfortable and supportive, these loafers are a stylish shoe that's not too loud and can be dressed up or down with ease. They have a knit upper, lush insoles and sturdy rubber outsoles to keep your feet happy.

Promising review: "These are without a doubt some of the most comfortable, fun, fashionable pair of shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommended!" — Cameron G.
$189 at Rothy's
6
Amazon
A stylish pair of sock-like Sketchers slip-on shoes
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Sock-style sneakers continue to be cool, and these supportive Sketchers are no exception. You can easily slide into these babies without needing to bend down. They have an air-cool memory foam insole that's like a vacation for your feet and a heel pillow that keeps everything in place.

Promising review: "Just love the slip ins. So comfortable and easy to get in and out of. Really handy if you are in a hurry to go or do do something! I love mine just to wear around the house and the fact that I don’t have to tie them is a bonus! I definitely recommend them especially as you get older! I will order them again!" — Edward M Kirkpatrick
$79.99 at Amazon
7
Nordstrom
A timeless pair of Sperry boat shoes
Nordstrom rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Hand-burnished leather, 18-karat gold-plate details and practical rawhide laces that you won't have to retie make these Gold Cup Authentic Sperry boat shoes truly spectacular. They come in this gorgeous chocolate brown that ages like a fine wine and look great all seasons.

Promising review: "Once again it is comforting to know that when I slip on these shoes they are going to feel just like the first pair I bought more than 30 years ago. That new soft lining feels great on these old tired feet." — ifdretired
$174.95 at Nordstrom
8
Amazon
A beachy pair of orthopedic non-slip shoes with arch support and rubber soles
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

You don't have to give up comfort and support for the ease of a slip-on shoe. These orthopedic kicks are stylish and fresh, while still giving you arch support and a rubber sole.

Promising review: "These are comfortable and supportive for my fallen arches. Stylish too. This is my third pair of this exact same brand. Love them!" — G.B.
$49.99 at Amazon
