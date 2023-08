A stylish pair of sock-like Sketchers slip-on shoes

: 4.6 out of 5 starsSock-style sneakers continue to be cool, and these supportive Sketchers are no exception. You can easily slide into these babies without needing to bend down. They have an air-cool memory foam insole that's like a vacation for your feet and a heel pillow that keeps everything in place.: "Just love the slip ins. So comfortable and easy to get in and out of. Really handy if you are in a hurry to go or do do something! I love mine just to wear around the house and the fact that I don’t have to tie them is a bonus! I definitely recommend them especially as you get older! I will order them again!" — Edward M Kirkpatrick