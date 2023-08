A heavy-duty chic dish rack that can hold up to 180 pounds

They say you get what you pay for, which is true for this heavy-duty dish rack. While it's more of a splurge than the others, it holds up to 180 pounds and has space for everything from spices to wine glasses. The frame can be adjusted to a width between 25.5 inches to 35.5 inches, and the silver finish will look great in all kitchens.: "Easy to assemble, I love that the shelves are adjustable height And that its width is adjustable for the size of the sink, it's perfect for my needs." — C Jones