No matter how big your kitchen actually is, more counter space is always welcome. While you can’t always do massive renovations to change the physical layout of your space, you can streamline your dishwashing process, giving you more room to work with.
Instead of using a dish or drying rack that takes up even more counter space, I invite you to think vertically — namely, to grab yourself an over-the-sink dish rack to clear off your counters and give your whole kitchen a lift.
They come in a variety of colors and styles, so an over-the-sink dish rack fits in all types of kitchens. Use it in teeny tiny kitchens to conserve coveted space or in a large space to keep your most-used items super handy and to give everything a proper spot.
This handy contraption works as a drying rack for delicate items that can’t go in the dishwasher or in kitchens in which you have to wash everything by hand. Best of all, it can give your kitchen a super homey look, showcasing all of your beloved plates and utensils.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A heavy-duty chic dish rack that can hold up to 180 pounds
They say you get what you pay for, which is true for this heavy-duty dish rack. While it's more of a splurge than the others, it holds up to 180 pounds and has space for everything from spices to wine glasses. The frame can be adjusted to a width between 25.5 inches to 35.5 inches, and the silver finish will look great in all kitchens. Promising review
: "Easy to assemble, I love that the shelves are adjustable height And that its width is adjustable for the size of the sink, it's perfect for my needs." — C Jones
A space-saving dish rack with space for produce and utensils
Get the most from your drying rack with this incredibly robust model. Its thoughtful design gives space for everything and the kitchen sink — literally. The three levels of storage hold up to 100 pounds. And with separate spots for produce, cookware, plates and paper towels, you'll use this every day, multiple times a day. Promising review
: "Our cabin has a beautiful lake view out the kitchen window but not much counter space. Excellent solution to the old countertop drain rack. Well made, rigid frame, large capacity. Everyone asks where they can get one." — David Martin
A slim-but-mighty dish rack with space for plates and cookwear
Sleek but powerful, this durable dish rack can hold up to 70 pounds. It's just over 32 inches wide and has space for cookware, soap, utensils, plates, bowls and a cutting rack. At a little over 11 inches deep, it's thinner than some of the other models, and give will your kitchen an instant modern feel.Promising review
: "This rack cleared up needed countertop space. It also gave my kitchen a more updated look which is perfect when you have an older home." — stephanie white
A sleek, stainless steel dish rack that can hold up to 80 pounds
With thousands of five-star reviews, this two-level drying rack comes in black and silver, giving all of your cooking gear a proper spot. It has spaces for plates, utensils and cutting boards as well as a shelf for sponges and soaps. Promising review:
"I have a really small kitchen with very limited counter space. I still used the traditional dish rack because I live alone and frequently just really need to use a few items. Now , thanks to this I have an unbelievable amount of counter space that is suddenly freed up. Plus I love the look, very nice and convenient. I would gladly recommend this to my friends," — Kindle customer
A super adjustable two-level rack with ton of dish space
Available in white, black and brown, with an adjustable width between 25.5 and 33.5 inches, this robust drying rack is the perfect addition to large and small kitchens alike. It has room for dishes, cups, knives and a paper towel holder to make it really handy. Promising review:
"I live in a small apartment with only one small area of counter space so a traditional dish drain was out of the question. This was an amazing alternative. It has several attachments to hold knives, cups, and utensils. It comes with hooks too to hold bigger utensils and it doesnt seem to rust. This was a great find." — Jhanel
A compact, two-level adjustable dish rack
This compact drying rack is adjustable between 29.5 inches to 35.5 inches wide and is perfect for smaller kitchens or folks that live alone. It has space for a cutting board as well as knives, soaps, cups, silverware, plates and cookware. It can hold up to 50 pounds and suctions onto your counter top. Promising review
: "This transformed my kitchen! I didn't have space for a normal dish rack. Plus, anyone familiar with dishracks know that they can topple if too heavy. This one won't. I wish this was recommended to me ages ago! My sister in law saw it and wants one too now! I hung a little decoration on it too and it's the cutest thing!" — G