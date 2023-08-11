No matter how big your kitchen actually is, more counter space is always welcome. While you can’t always do massive renovations to change the physical layout of your space, you can streamline your dishwashing process, giving you more room to work with.

Instead of using a dish or drying rack that takes up even more counter space, I invite you to think vertically — namely, to grab yourself an over-the-sink dish rack to clear off your counters and give your whole kitchen a lift.

They come in a variety of colors and styles, so an over-the-sink dish rack fits in all types of kitchens. Use it in teeny tiny kitchens to conserve coveted space or in a large space to keep your most-used items super handy and to give everything a proper spot.

This handy contraption works as a drying rack for delicate items that can’t go in the dishwasher or in kitchens in which you have to wash everything by hand. Best of all, it can give your kitchen a super homey look, showcasing all of your beloved plates and utensils.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.