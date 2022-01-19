Shopping

Where To Get Kids' KN95 Masks And Surgical Masks

When cloth masks aren't enough, these child-sized KN95 masks and surgical masks can add protection.

Parents have had to manage unprecedented levels of stress during the pandemic. Every decision surrounding their family’s safety is fraught and made even more complicated by the ever-shifting messaging surrounding COVID and its variants. Infections have been surging since mid-December, and as a result, health officials are recommending that everyone, including kids, ditch cloth masks in favor of a KN95 mask, the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. N95. The next best bet is a surgical mask, which offers more protection than a cloth mask (and is even more effective if layered under a cloth mask).

You’ve likely seen kids sporting cute cloth masks over the past couple of years, but it’s time to start investing in high-quality masks for kids that offer stronger protection against COVID and its effects.

That said, it’s not always easy to parse through the best and most effective masks for kids. As it stands, the FDA has only approved one medical-level mask for kids, the Kimberly-Clark medical masks. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health only regulates adult masks, but there are some brands that sell NIOSH-approved adult masks that are also making mini versions for kids. Those, along with a few FDA-listed and Korean or Chinese-standard kids’ masks, are worth investigating. (In the U.S., FDA registration or listing does not mean that the device is FDA cleared or approved. It only means that the FDA is aware of the manufacturer and their devices.)

We’ve rounded up a few of the most effective surgical and KN95-level masks for kids. Pick up a few options and then bookmark this page so you can return when it’s time to restock your supply, because shipping times tend to be slow and items sell out quick.

1
Bona Fide Masks
A small KN95 mask
This is a smaller version of a popular adult KN95 mask, featuring a multi-layer filtration system consisting of non-woven, breathable materials as well as an adjustable nose piece and soft ear loops. It's relatively easy to find online, but to make sure it's the real deal (and not counterfeit), buy it directly from theofficial distributorhere.

Get a 10-pack from Bona Fide Masks for $13.
2
Amazon
A Korea-approved KF94 mask
Made with eco-friendly, breathable fabric, the Happy Life masks are approved by the Korean equivalent of the FDA and registered with the FDA. They provide high-quality protection that feels comfortable and snug on a small face. Learn more about the difference between KF94 and K95 masks here.

Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $32.88.
3
Armbrust
A pediatric medical mask
Made from breathable and lightweight materials, this FDA-listed mask from Armbrust is hypoallergenic and provides two-way protection thanks to high-quality filtration. It's durable enough to survive even the most active child's school day. These masks sell out quickly and often, so be sure to bookmark the page and check it regularly so you can stock up.

Get it from Armbrust starting at $19.95 for 30.
4
Vida
A kid-tested, doctor-approved KN95 mask
Vida says this FDA-listed kids' mask was tested and confirmed to have particle filtration efficiency greater than 94%. It's got a comfy yet snug fit, five layers of filtration and even comes with a pre-paid return label for easy recycling. Vida is one of the companies that make NIOSH-approved masks for adults and also sells masks for kids.

Get a 10-pack from Vida for $35 (larger quantities available).
5
Amazon
A popular and highly-rated surgical mask
Dr. Talbots' face masks have over 4,000 ratings on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating, making them as popular as they are affordable. They have soft ear loops that are comfy for even the pickiest kid, a nose clip to help the mask fit properly and three layers to protect them while also being lightweight and breathable.

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
6
Kimberly-Clark
A medical-grade surgical mask
The Kimberly-Clark child's face mask is currently the only FDA-approved surgical mask for children. It's been used in hospitals for decades and is a great option for parents. However, these masks quickly sell out, so you will want to be sure to bookmark this page and check it often so you can pick up a pack when they restock.

Get a box of 75 from School Nurse Supply for $19.95.
7
Kaze
A mini respirator mask
These adjustable, kid-sized masks are made of five high-quality and well-constructed layers, just like Kaze's adult series. They come in fun, vibrant colors and have adjustable nose wires and soft ear loops to ensure a perfect, yet comfy, fit. You can view their test findings here.

Get a box of 10 from Kaze for $40.
