Adorable Photos Of The Biden Dogs, Champ And Major

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and Champ arrive to help assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed U.S. troops requested to be sent to their mothers and wives at home at the Naval Observatory in May 2012.

The inauguration of President Joe Biden is expected to bring a return to the Paris climate agreement, immigration reform, economic relief and more. On a less policy and more “pawlicy”-focused note, Biden’s swearing-in to the highest office in the land also marks a return of dogs to the White House.

The president and first lady Jill Biden have two German shepherds, Champ and Major. While Champ joined the family by way of a Pennsylvania breeder in 2008, the Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

President Donald Trump famously bucked the tradition of White House pets. He was the first POTUS in about 150 years to have no pets at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Major’s arrival will make him the first shelter dog at the White House. He is not, however, the first rescue dog. That distinction goes to Yuki, a terrier mix that Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter found abandoned at a Texas gas station in 1966.

To celebrate the first dogs, Dial Books for Young Readers released “Champ and Major: First Dogs” on Tuesday. The Delaware Humane Association also threw a virtual “indoguration” to raise awareness and funds for rescue pets ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

In honor of this historic day and the return of pets to the White House, we’ve rounded up 18 photos and videos of Champ and Major.

Happy Easter! Love, Champ and Major Biden pic.twitter.com/hvfGRZPdGf — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 12, 2020

Happy Valentine's Day, @JoeBiden. See you in Las Vegas for early vote! pic.twitter.com/ZtRkt4uSmv — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) February 14, 2020

When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs. pic.twitter.com/PblQHBH792 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019